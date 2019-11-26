UEFA Champions League: Top 4 Group Matches On Matchday 5 To Watch Out For

The group stages of this year's UEFA Champions League season is coming to an end soon. Some teams have already secured their spot for the Round of 16 stage while others are battling it out to make progress out of their respective groups. Read further to find out about the top 4 matches from the UEFA Champions League Matchday 5.

Also Read | Jadon Sancho Fuels Borussia Dortmund To Chelsea Transfer Rumours

Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan are all battling for a spot in the knockout stages of this year's Champions League. The Spanish giants host Borussia Dortmund, who held Lionel Messi and Co. to a 0-0 draw at Signal Iduna Park the last time these two teams met. Will Barcelona hold on to their spot at the top of Group F or will Borussia Dortmund pull off a rare win at Camp Nou?

Also Read | West Ham vs Tottenham player ratings, match result after Jose Mourinho's return

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid host a high-flying PSG side, who are yet to taste defeat in this year's Champions League. With Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both fit and eager to play, will the home team suffer another defeat against their Parisien opponents? Also, will Gareth Bale feature for the Los Blancos or will Zinedine Zidane opt to go with Rodrygo instead?

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Explains Why He Broke Chelsea Promise; Netizens Go Wild!

Liverpool vs Napoli

Defending champions Liverpool continue to dominate proceedings in this year's Premier League but look a bit shaky in the Champions League. Jurgen Klopp and Co. take on Napoli on Matchday 5 of the UEFA Champions League, having lost their reverse fixture earlier this season. Can Jordan Henderson and the rest of Liverpool squad avenge their defeat as they host Napoli at Anfield?

Also Read | Football Transfer Rumours: Real Madrid Eyeing A Move For Jadon Sancho

Juventus FC vs Atletico Madrid

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has declared himself fit for the upcoming Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid. Maurizio Sarri and co. top Group D with 10 points ahead of Atletico Madrid, who have seven points to their name. Will Cristiano Ronaldo feature at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday night or will Sarri opt to keep his star forward on the bench?

Also Read | Jose Mourinho Becomes The 2nd Highest Paid Manager But Still Behind Pep Guardiola