UEFA Champions League: Was Karim Benzema's Goal Wrongly Flagged Offside? Rules Explained

Karim Benzema had an outstanding UEFA Champions League campaign ending the season with 15 goals to his name. The French striker was instrumental in Real Madrid reaching the final scoring crucial goals against Chelsea and Manchester City during the knockout phase of the tournament. However, the goal-scoring spree came to end in the UEFA Champions League final as the Real Madrid striker failed to find the back of the net.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Karim Benzema goal disallowed

Karim Benzema could have given the lead to Real Madrid in the first half of the UEFA Champions League final however his goal was disallowed due to offside. The striker scored the goal after a scrum in front of the Liverpool goalmouth in which midfielder Fabinho failed to clear the ball. VAR review confirmed that Karim Benzema was offside and the goal will not stand. Had Karim Benzema's goal stood it would have been the 16th goal of the season.

📸 - Benzema scored but it’s OFFSIDE! pic.twitter.com/bSJkjLqvHl — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) May 28, 2022

The offside rule states that if the goalkeeper is the second-last opponent and you are behind him, you will be deemed as offside. However, if there are two players behind the goalkeeper, you will only be offside if you are ahead of the second-last opponent. And while the final touch prior to Benzema's finish appeared to come off Fabinho, it was ruled accidental.

Key highlights from the Liverpool vs Real Madrid final

While Vinicius Junior's goal made all the difference between the two teams Thibaut Courtois had a huge role to play making incredible saves to deny Liverpool even the scores. Vinicius netted the goal on the 58th minute as he fired into an empty net from a low cross from the edge of the 18-yard box from Federico Valverde. Carlo Ancelotti becomes the first manager to win four Champions League trophies.

Ancelotti previously won European titles with AC Milan (2003 and 2007) and Madrid (2014). The Italian coach also became the first manager to win league titles in all of Europe's five major leagues as Madrid clinched LaLiga last month. Madrid's victory means Liverpool have been denied both the Premier League and Champions League titles at the final hurdle, leaving them having won the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season