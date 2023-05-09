Wayne Rooney has placed his bet on Manchester City ahead of their Champions League semifinal clash with Real Madrid. A rematch of last season's semifinal, City will have the perfect chance to settle scores for them. Madrid haven't been at their best in recent times but they have dominated the Champions League over the years and Madrid seem to have a tough task to cut out.

Pep Guardiola's team are very much on course towards a continental treble as they are at the top of the Premier League and will also face Manchester United in the FA Cup final. Domestic dominance has been a regular case for City and the reigning English champions would seek their maiden Champions League title this season.

Former Manchester United forward believes Manchester City have an edge against Real Madrid

Rooney who spent his peak years at Manchester United explained in his column for the Times that he feels this season could finally bring the much needed rejoicing to City.

"Since the start of the season I’ve felt this would be the campaign when Pep Guardiola would finally conquer Europe with City and the incredible football his team have played over the past couple of months and the way they are peaking at the right time has only strengthened that belief."

When it comes to Erling Haaland, Rooney thinks Madrid don't have the armoury to stop the Norwegian front man.

"How do Madrid stop him?

"Well, in Antonio Rüdiger they have a great competitor who, as a defender, likes one-on-one battles. Even so, I don’t think the Germany defender can handle Haaland, to be honest.

"With Haaland’s speed and power, and his movement around the box, I don’t think any centre half in the world can handle him. The only way to stop him is through collective effort.

"You can never write off a collective with Madrid’s experience and history but I wouldn’t put money on them. I believe this is City’s year." It remains to be seen how City perform against Los Blancos as a positive results could further determine their European credentials.