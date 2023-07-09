UEFA Champions League Winner Roberto Firmino Arrives In Al-Ahli, Gets Mobbed - WATCH

Roberto Firmino is one of the most underrated strikers in the football world, and the player has never failed to entertain the viewers, whether wearing the shirt of TSG Hoffenheim or Liverpool. The player now eyes to give the Saudi Arabian football fans a taste of his “no look pass” while wearing the shirt of the Al-Ahli.

3 things you need to know

Roberto Firmino joins Al-Ahli after leaving Liverpool for free

Firmino had 82 goals and 55 assists for Liverpool

Firminho won the UEFA Champions League in 2019

Roberto Firmino gets mobbed by Al-Ahli fans

When Roberto Firmino, a former forward for Liverpool, arrived in Saudi Arabia to join the Al-Ahli team, he was greeted warmly by the locals. The Brazilian international received an enthusiastic reception from his fans, and a video of the occasion instantly went viral on social media. Firmino allegedly signed a three-year contract with the Saudi club after joining as a free agent.

اوقف اللاعب فرمينهو سيارته الخاصه بطلب منه للتصوير مع الجمهور المتواجد للترحيب به ..#الأهلي pic.twitter.com/iERH2VKixe — وليد سعيد (@Rabanalsafena) July 6, 2023

Firmino was joined by a sizable group of adoring supporters who were keen to take selfies with him as soon as he stepped out of his car. He eventually blended with the crowd. Firmino is the most recent superstar to go to Saudi Arabia's lucrative Pro League after eight fruitful years at Anfield, where he was a key player until they signed Darwin Nunez.

What did Roberto Firmino say on his arrival at Al-Ahli?

I have always played for prestigious teams, and now I find myself at Al-Ahli

Firmino in a video released by the club on Twitter to announce his signing. This offseason, Al-Ahli, headquartered in Jeddah, has already made important additions, including Chelsea custodian Edouard Mendy. Various teams in the Saudi Pro League have secured star acquisitions, with renowned stars such as Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Marcelo Brozovic joining different clubs. Cristiano Ronaldo started this trend in January when he joined Al-Nassr. Firmino has had a successful career, winning significant trophies with Liverpool such as the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, English League Cup, Club World Cup, and European Super Cup. He also won a Copa America title with Brazil in 2019.