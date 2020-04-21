UEFA President Favours Closed-door Games, Claims Empty Stadiums Will Be Inevitable

UEFA officials remain optimistic that competitive football will resume in the coming months. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin revealed that football will most likely be played in empty stadiums until September at least. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin also added that he expects a lot of financial setbacks due to the postponement of this year's Champions League and Euro 2020.

Real Madrid exploring the possibility of playing at Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium ahead of LaLiga return

Real Madrid are currently studying the possibility of playing their remaining home fixtures at the Alfredo di Stéfano stadium at the club’s Valdebebas training ground, if LaLiga announces, as is expected, that the rest of the 2019/20 will be played behind closed doors. [as] — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) April 20, 2020

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says it’s better to play in empty stadiums than not play at all

In an interview with AS, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin claimed that he would like to see competitive football resume, albeit in empty stadiums. Ceferin was quoted as saying "It's inevitable that initially, fans will have to watch games on television and that is felt preferable to not games happening at all. This will be a temporary measure and in the future, we'll go back to having full stadiums. Domestic leagues provide a financial base for all clubs and the impact will be less severe should the competitions finish. UEFA too will suffer financially after the postponement of Euro 2020".

Tottenham Hotspur offer NHS workers their stadium as COVID-19 testing facility

🏟️ 🏥 From @SpursOfficial to @NorthMidNHS



A look behind the scenes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which is currently housing Women’s Outpatient Services and providing COVID-19 testing for NHS staff and their families 💙#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/XTsmbMBDV0 — Tottenham Hotspur (at 🏡) (@SpursOfficial) April 17, 2020

