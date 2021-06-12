UEFA Euro 2020, Italy Vs Turkey: On-field Spirit Of The Game Earns 'respect' Of The Fans

Former champions Italy decimated Turkey by a convincing margin in their UEFA Euro 2020 group stage match at Rome' Stadio Olimpico on Friday.

After humiliatingly failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, Italy was already back on track with a perfect qualifying campaign of 10 wins in 10 matches. Now Roberto Mancini’s team has begun its first major international tournament in five years with a win under its belt.

While there were many moments that stood out during the course of the match including an own goal from Turkish defender Merih Demiral, there was a moment where two players from both teams were seen exchanging handshakes which really impressed the passionate fans on social media.

Sportsman spirit on the field during Italy-Turkey UEFA Euro 2020 game delights fans

It so happened that after the end of the contest, Italian defender Leonardo Bonucci was seen exchanging handshakes with his Turkish counterpart Merih Demiral. The duo may have been opponents on Friday night but they play together for the Italian football club Serie A.

The image was posted by UEFA Euro 2020 on their official Twitter handle.

Once this came to the notice of the passionate fans of the game, they came forward and hailed the duo's sportsman spirit. Here are some of the reactions.

👏🏽 — Gols da EURO (@eurogols) June 11, 2021

Football means is respect. Congratulations ıtaly. We played bad football 🤮. Good night everyone from turkey — Sedat Ağçay'ın Eli 🇹🇷🦂🏆🦂 (@plaseb07) June 11, 2021

It doesn't matter who plays who....let's celebrate the beautiful game.. — YELDHO Rinu (@YeldhoR) June 11, 2021

I like.this arbitre — Arda GUMUS (@ArdaGUMUS8) June 11, 2021

Respect this ratio — Bruh (@Chicken69420lol) June 11, 2021

aynen aynen respect — nisa (@uluposi) June 11, 2021

Coming back to the contest, both teams failed to break the deadlock in the first half. However, it was Turkey's Merih Demiral who drew the first blood but for the rival team as he netted the ball in the wrong goal post by scoring an own-goal. Despite conceding a self-goal, the Turkish team could not do anything special as they were completely outclassed by Italy as the game progressed.

Striker Ciro Immobile and forward Lorenzo Insigne scored a goal each in the 66th and 79th minute respectively as the 1968 Euro Cup winners drew first blood in UEFA Euro 2020.

“It was important to start well and it’s satisfying for us, for the crowd and for all Italians. It was a wonderful evening and I hope there will be many more", said, Italian football manager Roberto Mancini during the post-match interview.

(With AP Inputs)