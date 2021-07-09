UEFA EURO 2020: 'Unreal Atmosphere' Says Hanuma Vihari From Wembley As England Reach Final

Having lost the World Test Championship final to New Zealand last month, Team India players are currently on a short break before resuming their practice session ahead of the Test series against England. The likes of Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah along with his wife Sanjana Ganesan recently posted images of them attending the ongoing UEFA EURO 2020 matches at the Wembley stadium. On Thursday middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari posted an image of him attending the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final match between England and Denmark at London's iconic football stadium.

Hanuma Vihari shares video of Harry Kane penalty during England vs Denmark UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final

The Andhra cricketer took to Twitter and shared a photo of him at the Wembley stadium as well as a video in which Harry Kane can be seen converting the penalty with fans erupting in joy. Kane's spot-kick was saved by Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel however, the striker found the back of the net with the rebound shot. Harry Kane goal in the England vs Denmark game proved to be decisive as the Three Lions entered the final of UEFA EURO 2020 where they will take on Italy. Earlier Bumrah with his wife was seen enjoying the semi-final clash between Italy and Spain on July 7, while Pant was spotted watching the round of 16 matches between England and Germany on June 30.

India vs England 2021 Test series part of 2021-23 WTC cycle.

After their 1-3 loss against India in the previous Test series held at the beginning of the year, the England team would be eager to redeem themselves in India vs England 2021 Test series. England will face India in the first Test of the series from August 4. The series will conclude with the last Test match taking place on September 10. The five-match series is the part of 2021-23 World Test Championship cycle.

The high-voltage four and five-match series will be played by the Big 3 of world cricket (India, Australia and England) whereas the rest of the teams will be competing in two or three-match series including WTC Final 2021 winner New Zealand. Joe Root-led England will play the most number of Tests (21) in WTC 2 whereas Virat Kohli's men are second with 19 Tests. England and India are followed by Australia and South Africa who will play 18 and 15 Tests respectively during the WTC 2021-23 cycle.

Image:@Hanumavihari / Twitter