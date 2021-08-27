UEFA Europa League Group Stage Draw OUT: Leicester Vs Napoli, Leverkusen Vs Celtic

The much-awaited UEFA Europa League Group Stage Draw was finally announced on August 27. English Premier League's Leicester City are placed in a tough group with Napoli, Spartak Moscow, and Legia Warsaw. West Ham United are in Group H along with Dinamo Zagreb, Genk, and Rapid Vienna. Meanwhile, the rest of the UEFA Europa League Group Stage Draw is mentioned below.

UEFA Europa League Group Stage Draw

Group A: Lyon (France), Rangers (Scotland), Sparta Prague (Czech Republic), Brondby (Denmark)

Group B: Monaco (France), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Real Sociedad (Spain), Sturm Graz (Austria)

Group C: Napoli (Italy), Leicester City (England), Spartak Moscow (Russia), Legia Warsaw (Poland)

Group D: Olympiakos (Greece), Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany), Fenerbahce (Turkey), Antwerp (Belgium)

Group E: Lazio (Italy), Lokomotiv Moscow (Russia), Marseille (France), Galatasaray (Turkey)

Group F: Braga (Portugal), Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Ludogorets (Bulgaria), Midtjylland (Denmark)

Group G: Bayer Leverkusen (Germany), Celtic (Scotland), Real Betis (Spain), Ferencvaros (Hungary)

Group H: Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia), Genk (Belgium), West Ham United (England), Rapid Vienna (Austria)

UEFA Europa League format and dates

The first group stage matches will take place on September 16 and the final is scheduled for May 18, 2022, at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan in Seville. The tournament format has changed this time with the group stage reduced from 48 to 32 teams, eight groups of four teams. The eight group winners progress automatically to the round of 16. There is now an additional knockout round playoff before the round of 16, between the eight UEFA Europa League group runners-up and the eight third-ranked teams of the UEFA Champions League groups.

Dates for the UEFA Europa League

Group stage

16 September 2021: Matchday 1

30 September 2021: Matchday 2

21 October 2021: Matchday 3

4 November 2021: Matchday 4

25 November 2021: Matchday 5

9 December 2021: Matchday 6

Knockout stages

17 & 24 February 2022: Knockout round play-offs

10 & 17 March 2022: Round of 16

7 & 14 April 2022: Quarter-finals

28 April & 5 May 2022: Semi-finals

18 May 2022: Final

UEFA Europa Conference League Group Stage Draw

Group A: LASK, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Alashkert, HJK Helsinki

Group B: Gent, Partizan, Flora, Anorthosis

Group C: Roma, Zorya Luhansk﻿, CSKA-Sofia, Bodø/Glimt

Group D: AZ Alkmaar, ﻿CFR Cluj, Jablonec, Randers

Group E: Slavia Praha, Feyenoord, Union Berlin, Maccabi Haifa

Group F: Copenhagen, PAOK, Slovan Bratislava, Lincoln Red Imps

Group G: Tottenham, Rennes, Vitesse, Mura

Group H: Basel, Qarabağ, Kairat Almaty, Omonoia

Image Credits: @EuropaLeague - Twitter