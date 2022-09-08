UEFA Europa League: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing For Manchester United Vs Real Sociedad?

After a disastrous start to the new season with consecutive defeats in the Premier League, Manchester United are buzzing with confidence now after registering four back-to-back wins. In their last four league games, the Red Devils have registered wins over arch-rivals Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester City and leaders Arsenal.

Having rediscovered their form, Erik ten Hag's side will now hope to carry on the momentum to the UEFA Europa League (UEL), where they will face Real Sociedad in their first game on September 8. If Manchester United are to kickstart their UEL campaign with a win, they will need their best players on the pitch. With that in mind, here is a look at whether five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo will play against Real Sociedad or not.

Will Ronaldo play against Real Sociedad?

Ahead of Manchester United's UEFA Europa League clash against Real Sociedad, manager Erik ten Hag gave an important update on Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness and ability to start games. Interestingly, the Portuguese international has only started one game so far for the Red Devils despite his star-studded qualities.

Speaking of the 37-year-old's fitness during his pre-match press conference, the Dutch manager said, "He [Ronaldo] started against Brentford, then not since, but he is ready to start. Of course [he can start for the majority of games]." After speaking of Ronaldo's fitness, Ten Hag also went on to praise the strength of his bench.

"The team is improving, getting better, but for the players that aren't in the team, they can come in at any moment and maybe do better than the players that are in. I know that you need more than 11 players. We have a really good bench," explained the 52-year-old.

Man United vs Real Sociedad team news

Considering Erik Ten Hag's remarks about Cristiano Ronaldo's fitness, it is expected that he would start the forward for the match against Real Sociedad. Below are our predicted starting line-ups for both teams:

Manchester United: David de Gea; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Tyrell Malacia; Casemiro, Christian Eriksen; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho; Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Sociedad: Alex Remiro; Alex Sola, Aritz Elustondo, Andoni Gorosabel, Aihen Munoz; Martin Zubimendi; Mikel Merino, Brais Mendez; David Silva; Sadiq Umar, Mohamed Ali Cho