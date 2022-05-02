UEFA Extends Tournament Ban On Russian National Teams & Clubs As Sanctions Mount

In the latest development, UEFA has banned Russia from the women's Euro 2022 after banning their football clubs from competing in the Champions League, the Europa League and the Europa Conference League. Portugal will now replace Russia at this year's women's Euros, with the Russian bid to stage either Euro 2028 or 2032 also having been ruled ineligible.

The sanctions imposed on Russia by the sporting world began after President Vladimir Putin decided to call upon an 'unprovoked' attack on neighbouring Ukraine. The Russia-Ukraine war entered day 68 on Monday, with several innocent citizens continuing to lose their lives. Meanwhile, several others have been displaced, with the war likely to have deepened consequences for years to come.

UEFA releases statement to ban Russia from women's Euro 2022

After having taken a decision on February 28 to ban Russian clubs from competing in UEFA and FIFA competitions, and the national men's football team from participating in the FIFA 2022 World Cup later this year, the UEFA Executive Committee on May 2 decided to take further action against the country related to other tournaments scheduled this year.

The statement from UEFA read, "Further to its 28 February 2022 decision to suspend all Russian representative teams and clubs from participating in UEFA competition matches until further notice, the UEFA Executive Committee today took a series of decisions relating to the implications of that decision for its upcoming competitions, in order to ensure their smooth staging in a safe and secure environment for all those concerned."

Following is the list of tournaments from which Russian clubs and national teams are banned.

UEFA Nations League 2022/23

Russia will not participate in Group 2 of League B and will automatically be ranked fourth in this group. Consequently, they will be relegated at the end of the group phase and ranked in 16th and last place in League B.

UEFA Women's EURO 2022 (final tournament)

Russia will not participate in group C of the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 final tournament scheduled between 6 and 31 July in England and will be replaced by Portugal, the opponent Russia defeated in the play-offs.

European Qualification to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023

Russia did not play their two matches scheduled in April in Group E (comprising Denmark, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Malta and Azerbaijan) due to their suspension. Russia will not participate in any of the subsequent matches in this competition and all their results until now are considered as null and void. Consequently, Group E will continue as a group of five teams.

2021-23 European Under 21 Championship

Russia did not play their two matches scheduled in March in Group C (comprising Spain, Slovakia, Malta, Lithuania and Northern Ireland) due to their suspension. Russia will not participate in any of the subsequent matches in this competition and all their results until now are considered as null and void. Consequently, Group C will continue as a group of five teams.

2022/23 UEFA club competitions

UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, UEFA Women’s Champions League and UEFA Youth League

Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in UEFA club competitions in the 2022/23 season. Consequently, the respective access lists of the men’s and women’s club competitions have been rebalanced in accordance with the principles set out in the relevant competition regulations.

Furthermore, Russia will be assigned a number of coefficient points equivalent to the lowest number they have earned in any of the last five seasons, i.e. 4.333 points for the men’s association club coefficient and 1.750 for the women’s association club coefficient for the purpose of points calculation for the 2022/23 season.

UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO 2022 (final tournament)

Russia will not participate in the final tournament (comprising Portugal, Spain and Ukraine) scheduled between 1 and 3 July in Portugal and will be replaced by Hungary, who finished second in Group 1 of the Main Round, won by Russia.

2022/23 UEFA Women’s Futsal EURO

Russia had been directly drawn into Group 4 of the Main Round. As the three group winners and the best runner-up will qualify from the Preliminary Round, Russia will be replaced in the Main Round with the second best-ranked runner-up of the Preliminary Round.

2022/23 UEFA Futsal Champions League

Russia will have no affiliated clubs participating in the 2022/23 UEFA Futsal Champions League.

European Qualifications to the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024

Russia will be replaced in the Main Round group phase draw by Norway, which was the best third-ranked team of the Preliminary Round.

2022/23 Youth competitions

Russia will not participate in the 2022/23 Men’s Under-17 and Men’s Under-19 Championships and teams drawn in their group will compete against each other in a mini-tournament with three teams.

Russia will not participate in the Women’s Under-17 and Women’s Under-19 Championships, and one additional three-team mini-tournament will take place in each competition.

2022/23 UEFA Regions’ Cup

Russia will be replaced by the runner-up of the Preliminary Round in Group 1 of the Intermediate Round.