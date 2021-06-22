UEFA Face Criticism For Rejecting Munich Request Over Stadium Displaying Rainbow Theme

UEFA turned down a request from the mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter, for the city's stadium to be lit up in rainbow colours for the Euro 2020 Group F game between Germany and Hungary in celebration of Pride Month 2021. UEFA cited that the request had been denied because of "political" motives associated with it. Reiter had criticised Hungary's decision to ban gay people from appearing in school educational materials.

UEFA suggest new dates to light up Munich stadium after declining previous request

UEFA said that it had received the request from Deiter Reiter on Monday. Reiter had wanted to light up the stadium as a way to protest the new law in Hungary that bans the spreading of content in schools deemed to promote homosexuality. On this basis, UEFA was forced to decline the request because of its status as a non-political organization.

A statement from UEFA read, "However, UEFA, through its statutes, is a politically and religiously neutral organisation. Given the political context of this specific request - a message aiming at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament - UEFA must decline this request. UEFA has nevertheless proposed to the city of Munich to illuminate the stadium with the rainbow colours on either 28 June - the Christopher Street Liberation Day - or between 3 and 9 July which is the Christopher Street Day week in Munich." Christopher Street Day events are held in memory of a revolt by homosexuals in New York in 1969.

UEFA face criticism for declining Allianz Arena rainbow theme request for Germany's Euro 2020 clash against Hungary

Hey @Louis_Tomlinson it would mean a great lot if you could sign this petition to make the #AllianzArena shine in rainbow colours as a message to Hungary that lgbtq+ are people and deserve the same rights as a straight person. Thank you in advance.https://t.co/ntZdRKN0yv — Ash (@AshAdoreYou) June 22, 2021

Awful decision @UEFA. But there is still time for them to reconsider.



And for all of us to sign this petition: https://t.co/2gm0Klww6y#AllianzArena#EURO2020#GERHUN https://t.co/YoUZZUy5Ml — Jan Kooy (@KooyJan) June 22, 2021

UEFA make its stance against discrimination of any form clear

"Very recently, in the build up towards the UEFA EURO 2020 tournament, UEFA has kicked off a new campaign called 'Sign for an Equal Game' encouraging fans, players, clubs, national associations and other football stakeholders to join the fight against discrimination. Sign for an Equal Game forms the latest instalment of the Equal Game campaign, which has run for the past four seasons and which aims to create positive social impact under UEFA's overarching value of Respect. Its main purpose is to make people aware that football is for everyone, no matter who they are, where they are from and how they play. Racism, homophobia, sexism, and all forms of discrimination are a stain on our societies - and represent one of the biggest problems faced by the game today. Discriminatory behaviour has marred both matches themselves and, outside the stadiums, the online discourse around the sport we love."

Image Credits: Allianz/Twitter