UEFA Have 'grave Concerns', Set To Oppose FIFA Over World Cup Being Held Ever 2 Years

FIFA has been contemplating the concept of holding a World Cup every two years and based on reports, UEFA and Europe's leading clubs are set to oppose it. Based on a report on Goal.com, UEFA has released a statement opposing the move. Arsene Wenger, who is FIFA's current Chief of Global Football Development, strongly advocates the idea of holding a bilineal World Cup as a part of FIFA's review of the international match calendar. This week, he reiterated his support for the change.

Responding to a letter to a fans group Football Supporters Europe, UEFA president Aleksandr Ceferin said that UEFA and its national associations also have serious reservations and grave concerns surrounding reports of FIFA’s plans. The letter then reads that the proposal was not presented to any of the confederations, national associations, leagues, clubs, players, coaches, clubs, and all the football community.

"UEFA and its national associations also have serious reservations and grave concerns surrounding reports of FIFA’s plans. Considering the major impact this reform may have on the whole organisation of football, there is widespread astonishment that FIFA appears to be launching a PR campaign to push its proposal whilst any such proposals haven’t been presented to confederations, national associations, leagues, clubs, players, coaches, clubs and all the football community."

It further gives an example that it is imperative to highlight the concerns shared across the footballing world regarding the impact a biennial FIFA World Cup would have on the international match calendar and, prominently in this context, on women’s football.

FIFA say they are consulting fans and key stakeholders

Finally, the letter goes on to say that UEFA stands with the fans on this issue and that everyone must work together on such an important issue.

"Your letter and the concerns it raises on behalf of supporters across Europe regarding FIFA’s potential plans to hold the FIFA World Cup every two years, are extremely valid and important. Allow me to assure you that UEFA stands with you and the fans on this important issue. We must work together to defend the interests of the game and reinforce the position of fans as key stakeholders."

According to reports, FIFA said that they are consulting fans and key stakeholders, including confederations and member associations.

