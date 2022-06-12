UEFA Nations League: Is Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Tonight Against Switzerland?

After a 2-0 win over the Czech Republic in their previous UEFA Nations League game, the Portugal football team will now take on Switzerland in their next clash on Sunday night. The match will commence live at 12:15 AM IST on June 13, from the Stade de Genève.

While the Seleção currently leads the League A Group 2 standings, they will need all the points they can to qualify for the knockout stages, having been drawn into a difficult group alongside the likes of Switzerland, Spain and the Czech Republic. With that in mind, they will also require their best players to be on the pitch. Hence, here is a look at whether Cristiano Ronaldo is playing for Portugal against Switzerland.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing tonight against Switzerland?

Portugal national team coach Fernando Santos has confirmed that five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo will play no part in the side's UEFA Nations League game against Switzerland.

According to Manchester Evening News, the 67-year-old said, "There are no physical problems. It is normal management. It wouldn't make sense to have 26 players travelling if we can only play 23. It fell to these players to miss out, that's all." The other players who will not play any part against the Swiss include Joao Moutinho and Raphael Guerreiro.

Está na hora de reforçar a liderança no grupo, manter o bom momento exibicional e brindar os nossos adeptos com mais uma vitória. Como sempre, contamos com o vosso incansável apoio! Vamos Portugal!🇵🇹🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/yFW9H2K1qr — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 9, 2022

With games coming thick and fast in this competition, Santos had highlighted after the first UEFA Nations League match itself that he would be making several changes to the squad over the four group games. After having dropped Ronaldo in the first game against Spain, Santos had said, "It was just one option. A manager's option, a tactical option - this is how these four games are going to be decided."

The 67-year-old went on to add, "For this game, I thought it was important having a player like Andre [Silva] starting. He is hard-working, closes in behind, he can do a few things that Cristiano cannot do in the same way. Cristiano can do many other things and that is why he is the best player in the world. But this was my choice this time. I am going to rotate the players a lot during the next three games. And they all need to be ready, as expected of them."