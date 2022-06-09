UEFA Nations League Live Stream: How To Watch POR Vs CZR & SUI Vs SPN In India, US & UK?

League A Group 2 of the UEFA Nations League is set to feature two blockbuster clashes as Euro 2016 champions Portugal are set to take on the Czech Republic, and 2010 World Cup winners Spain will take on Switzerland in the other match on Thursday night. Both games will begin live at 12:15 AM IST on June 10.

Ahead of what promises to be two enthralling matches, here is a look at how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live in India, the US and the UK, and the POR vs CZR and SUI vs SPN live streaming details.

How to watch UEFA Nations League 2022 matches live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the Spain vs Switzerland and Portugal vs Czech Republic live streaming, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores on the official social media handles of the two teams in contention and the competition's handle.

🔙 Há 3 anos fazíamos história e levantávamos o troféu da Liga das Nações pela 1ª vez! 🏆#VamosComTudo pic.twitter.com/xIbRicF1j8 — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) June 9, 2022

POR vs CZR & SUI vs SPN live streaming details in UK

UK fans wanting to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022 clashes live can do so on the Premier Sports Network. Subscribers will be able to stream the games via the Premier Player. The games will commence live at 7.45 p.m. BST on Thursday, June 9.

UEFA Nations League 2022 live streaming details in US

Fans in the United States wanting to watch UEFA Nations League matches live can tune in to the Fox Sports Network. As for Spain vs Switzerland and Portugal vs Czech Republic live stream, fans can use the FuboTV app. The games will begin live at 2.45 p.m. ET and 11.45 a.m. PT on Thursday, June 9.

League A Group 2 points table update

After two games each, Portugal currently lead the League A Group 2 standings with four points, level on points with second-placed Czech Republic, but with a better goal difference. The two teams are followed by Spain in third with two points. Meanwhile, Switzerland are yet to open their account.