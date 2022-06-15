UEFA Nations League Points Table: Check Top Scorers & Team Standings After ENG Vs HUN

Quick links:
Image: UEFA
Hungary handed England a shocking 4-0 defeat in their UEFA Nations League encounter on Tuesday. This was England's biggest defeat at home in terms of margin in more than 90 years. Thanks to the win, Hungary has climbed to the top of the League A Group 3 points table. Meanwhile, Germany beat Italy 5-2 in their Nations League clash on Tuesday. The Netherlands defeated Wales, Turkey beat Lithuania, Belgium beat Poland, Montenegro defeated Romania, and Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Finland in their respective games on Tuesday.
Here's a look at the current points table and top goal-scorers of the ongoing UEFA Nations League.
|Player
|Team
|Goals
|Erling Haaland
|Norway
|5
|Serdar Dursun
|Turkey
|4
|Stefan Mugosa
|Montenegro
|4
|Vladislavs Gutkovskis
|Latvia
|4
|Abet Aimbetov
|Kazakhstan
|3
|Anastasios Bakasetas
|Greece
|3
|Ion Nicolaescu
|Moldova
|3
|Janis Ikaunieks
|Latvia
|3
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|Georgia
|3
|Memphis Depay
|Netherlands
|3
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|1
|Denmark
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|3
|9
|2
|Croatia
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|7
|3
|Austria
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|4
|4
|France
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|5
|2
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|1
|Spain
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|3
|8
|2
|Portugal
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|2
|7
|3
|Czech Republic
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|7
|4
|4
|Switzerland
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|7
|3
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|1
|Hungary
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|3
|7
|2
|Germany
|4
|1
|3
|0
|8
|5
|6
|3
|Italy
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|7
|5
|4
|England
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|6
|2
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|1
|Netherlands
|4
|3
|1
|0
|11
|6
|10
|2
|Belgium
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|6
|7
|3
|Poland
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|10
|4
|4
|Wales
|4
|0
|1
|3
|5
|8
|1
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|1
|Ukraine
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|1
|7
|2
|Scotland
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|4
|6
|3
|Ireland
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|3
|4
|4
|Armenia
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|9
|3
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|1
|Israel
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|5
|5
|2
|Iceland
|3
|0
|3
|0
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Albania
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|4
|Russia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|1
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|4
|8
|2
|Montenegro
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|3
|7
|3
|Finland
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|5
|4
|4
|Romania
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6
|3
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|1
|Norway
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|3
|10
|2
|Serbia
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|7
|3
|Sweden
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|6
|3
|4
|Slovenia
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|8
|2
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|1
|Turkey
|4
|4
|0
|0
|14
|0
|12
|2
|Luxembourg
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|4
|7
|3
|Faroe Islands
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|8
|4
|4
|Lithuania
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|12
|0
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|1
|Greece
|4
|4
|0
|0
|7
|0
|12
|2
|Kosovo
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|5
|6
|3
|Northern Island
|4
|0
|2
|2
|4
|6
|2
|4
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|7
|2
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|1
|Kazakhstan
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|2
|10
|2
|Slovakia
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|6
|3
|Azerbaijan
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|3
|4
|4
|Belarus
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|1
|Georgia
|4
|3
|1
|0
|12
|2
|10
|2
|North Macedonia
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|4
|7
|3
|Bulgaria
|4
|0
|3
|1
|4
|7
|3
|4
|Gibraltar
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|11
|1
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|1
|Latvia
|4
|4
|0
|0
|10
|2
|12
|2
|Moldova
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|5
|7
|3
|Andorra
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6
|4
|4
|Liechtenstein
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|7
|0
|Pos
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|1
|Estonia
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|2
|Malta
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|6
|3
|San Marino
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|0
Image: UEFA