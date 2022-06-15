UEFA Nations League Points Table: Check Top Scorers & Team Standings After ENG Vs HUN

Hungary handed England a shocking 4-0 defeat in their UEFA Nations League encounter on Tuesday. This was England's biggest defeat at home in terms of margin in more than 90 years. Thanks to the win, Hungary has climbed to the top of the League A Group 3 points table. Meanwhile, Germany beat Italy 5-2 in their Nations League clash on Tuesday. The Netherlands defeated Wales, Turkey beat Lithuania, Belgium beat Poland, Montenegro defeated Romania, and Bosnia and Herzegovina beat Finland in their respective games on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the current points table and top goal-scorers of the ongoing UEFA Nations League.

UEFA Nations League: Top scorers

Player Team Goals Erling Haaland Norway 5 Serdar Dursun Turkey 4 Stefan Mugosa Montenegro 4 Vladislavs Gutkovskis Latvia 4 Abet Aimbetov Kazakhstan 3 Anastasios Bakasetas Greece 3 Ion Nicolaescu Moldova 3 Janis Ikaunieks Latvia 3 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Georgia 3 Memphis Depay Netherlands 3

UEFA Nations League: Points Table

League A Group 1 Pos Team P W D L F A PTS 1 Denmark 4 3 0 1 6 3 9 2 Croatia 4 2 1 1 3 4 7 3 Austria 4 1 1 2 5 5 4 4 France 4 0 2 2 3 5 2

League A Group 2 Pos Team P W D L F A PTS 1 Spain 4 2 2 0 6 3 8 2 Portugal 4 2 1 1 7 2 7 3 Czech Republic 4 1 1 2 4 7 4 4 Switzerland 4 1 0 3 2 7 3

League A Group 3 Pos Team P W D L F A PTS 1 Hungary 4 2 1 1 7 3 7 2 Germany 4 1 3 0 8 5 6 3 Italy 4 1 2 1 5 7 5 4 England 4 0 2 2 1 6 2

League A Group 4 Pos Team P W D L F A PTS 1 Netherlands 4 3 1 0 11 6 10 2 Belgium 4 2 1 1 9 6 7 3 Poland 4 1 1 2 5 10 4 4 Wales 4 0 1 3 5 8 1

League B Group 1 Pos Team P W D L F A PTS 1 Ukraine 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 2 Scotland 3 2 0 1 6 4 6 3 Ireland 4 1 1 2 4 3 4 4 Armenia 4 1 0 3 2 9 3

League B Group 2 Pos Team P W D L F A PTS 1 Israel 3 1 2 0 6 5 5 2 Iceland 3 0 3 0 5 5 3 3 Albania 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 4 Russia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

League B Group 3 Pos Team P W D L F A PTS 1 Bosnia and Herzegovina 4 2 2 0 6 4 8 2 Montenegro 4 2 1 1 6 3 7 3 Finland 4 1 1 2 5 5 4 4 Romania 4 1 0 3 1 6 3

League B Group 4 Pos Team P W D L F A PTS 1 Norway 4 3 1 0 6 3 10 2 Serbia 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 3 Sweden 4 1 0 3 5 6 3 4 Slovenia 4 0 2 2 3 8 2

League C Group 1 Pos Team P W D L F A PTS 1 Turkey 4 4 0 0 14 0 12 2 Luxembourg 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 3 Faroe Islands 4 1 1 2 4 8 4 4 Lithuania 4 0 0 4 1 12 0

League C Group 2 Pos Team P W D L F A PTS 1 Greece 4 4 0 0 7 0 12 2 Kosovo 4 2 0 2 5 5 6 3 Northern Island 4 0 2 2 4 6 2 4 Cyprus 4 0 2 2 2 7 2

League C Group 3 Pos Team P W D L F A PTS 1 Kazakhstan 4 3 1 0 6 2 10 2 Slovakia 4 2 0 2 3 3 6 3 Azerbaijan 4 1 1 2 2 3 4 4 Belarus 4 0 2 2 1 4 2

League C Group 4 Pos Team P W D L F A PTS 1 Georgia 4 3 1 0 12 2 10 2 North Macedonia 4 2 1 1 7 4 7 3 Bulgaria 4 0 3 1 4 7 3 4 Gibraltar 4 0 1 3 1 11 1

League D Group 1 Pos Team P W D L F A PTS 1 Latvia 4 4 0 0 10 2 12 2 Moldova 4 2 1 1 6 5 7 3 Andorra 4 1 1 2 3 6 4 4 Liechtenstein 4 0 0 4 1 7 0

League D Group 2 Pos Team P W D L F A PTS 1 Estonia 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 2 Malta 3 2 0 1 4 2 6 3 San Marino 3 0 0 3 0 5 0

Image: UEFA