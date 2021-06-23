UEFA 'proud To Wear Rainbow'; Won't Allow Pro-LGBT 'political Request' Over Munich Stadium

UEFA has been facing criticism on social media after it turned down the Munich city council's plea to have Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena stadium illuminated in rainbow colours for Germany’s final European Championship group game against Hungary. UEFA quashed the Munich council's plea calling it 'political' after Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Tuesday alleged that a disinformation campaign was being used to rally international criticism of a recent law passed in Hungary that has been widely seen as targeting LGBT people.

UEFA attempts clarification for declining Munich's request

Following the criticism, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) on Wednesday took to its Twitter handle and clarified that the global football association is not against the rainbow colour which represents the LGBT community by stating 'UEFA is proud to wear the colours of the rainbow'.

UEFA in its statement said that its decision of turning down Munich's request has been misinterpreted as being political. "On the contrary, the request itself was political, linked to the Hungarian football team's presence for the evening's match with Germany," wrote UEFA in its statement.

UEFA also clarified its stance on the 'rainbow colour' and stated, "For UEFA, the rainbow is not the political symbol, but a sign of our firm commitment to a more diverse and inclusive society."

UEFA rainbow controversy

Declining the request, UEFA said in a statement that it understands the intention behind the proposal but 'must decline this request' because of its political context — 'a message aiming at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament.' UEFA said it believes “that discrimination can only be fought in close collaboration with others” and it proposed that Munich illuminates the stadium with the rainbow colours on June 28 for Christopher Street Day or between July 3-9 for the Christopher Street Day week in the city. The body said these dates 'align better with existing events.'

Munich Mayor Dieter Reiter’s application on behalf of the council made clear it wanted to protest a law passed by Hungarian lawmakers last week that prohibits sharing with minors any content portraying homosexuality or sex reassignment. The law was denounced as anti-LGBT discrimination by human rights groups.

Hungary's controversial law on LGBTs

The law prevents children under the age of 18 from seeking counsel and guidance regarding their sexual orientation. Hungary’s National Assembly approved the bill against sharing LGBT content with minors in a 157-1 vote last week, when one independent lawmaker voted against it and all other opposition parties boycotted the voting session in protest.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó blasted the German plan on Monday. “In Hungary we have passed a law to protect Hungarian children, and now in Western Europe they are griping about it,” Szijjártó said in Luxembourg. “They want to express this by including politics in a sporting event, which has nothing to do with the passing of national laws.”

(Image Credits: Allianz/Twitter)