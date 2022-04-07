UEFA Reforms Financial Fair Play System, Approves 'sustainability Regulations' For Clubs

The governing body of European football, the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) put out a statement on Thursday informing about a new financial fair play system, which will come into force from June 2022. During the UEFA Executive Committee meeting held at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland, the governing body approved new financial sustainability regulations, which will be the first major reform since UEFA’s finance regulations which were introduced back in 2010. As per a media release on UEFA’s official website, the key objective of the regulations will be to bring financial sustainability.

In order to bring financial sustainability, UEFA will focus on the three key pillars of solvency, stability, and cost control. Informing about the new regulations, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said the regulations have been brought in due to the evolution of football, alongside the inevitable financial effects of the pandemic. Citing the same, Ceferin said the new measure will help the clubs to address new challenges.

More about UEFA's new financial sustainability regulations-

For solvency, a new no overdue payables rule towards clubs, employees, social/tax authorities, and UEFA has been introduced which aims at the protection of creditors. At the same time, controls will be performed every quarter, as well as, there will be less tolerance towards the late payers. The new measures also aim at ensuring the fair value of transactions in order to improve the balance sheets of clubs and to reduce there debts significantly. Meanwhile, the biggest innovation in the new rules introduced by UEFA is the introduction of a squad cost rule. The rules will limit the amount clubs can spend on wages, transfers and agent fees to 70% of club revenue. UEFA will perform assessments on regular basis and the breaches that would be found will result in pre-defined financial penalties and sporting measures.

“UEFA has worked together with its stakeholders across European football to develop these new measures to help the clubs to address these new challenges. These regulations will help us protect the game and prepare it for any potential future shocks while encouraging rational investments and building a more sustainable future for the game,” UEFA President Ceferin said. It is pertinent to mention that although the new regulations will come into force from June 2022, they will be gradually implemented over the next three years, which will give the clubs necessary bandwidth to adapt them.

