UEFA Rejects Spanish Court's Ruling To Drop Charges Against ESL Clubs

Even though the July 30 Spanish court ruling requires UEFA to drop sanctions against the founding members of the European Super League (ESL), the European football governing body has rejected to do so. The ESL included 12 of Europe's top clubs (Premier League's Big Six, 3 LaLiga clubs, and 3 Serie A clubs. However, massive fan backlash caused nine of the 12 clubs to back out of the ESL. The three clubs that did not back out from the breakaway league were Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid.

UEFA reject Spanish court's ruling to drop charges against ESL clubs

Judge Manuel Ruiz de Lara's ruling on Friday required UEFA to put out a statement on their website, mentioning that all sanctions against the European Super League clubs involved would no longer be applicable. The ruling further highlighted that fines or criminal charges could be imposed on the European football's governing body if they ignored their ruling.

The judge also reportedly ordered the Italian FA and the Premier League to drop all penalities taken against clubs in their respective countries. However, UEFA believe that the sanctions imposed on clubs are justified and are confident of winning the ruling when the case passes to the European Court of Justice. Moreover, with UEFA based in Switzerland, they do not need to obey the court's ruling as they are not a part of the European Union.

ESL clubs had issued a joint statement following court's ruling

Despite massive protests against the European Super League clubs, Barcelona's president Joan Laporta and Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez are still keen on moving ahead with the ESL project. Following the court's ruling on Friday, Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid issued a joint statement against UEFA to explain their views on the issue. These clubs believe that UEFA's current model damages football. The statement read: