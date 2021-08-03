UEFA Rejects Spanish Court's Ruling To Drop Charges Against ESL Clubs

Quick links:
Image: AP
Even though the July 30 Spanish court ruling requires UEFA to drop sanctions against the founding members of the European Super League (ESL), the European football governing body has rejected to do so. The ESL included 12 of Europe's top clubs (Premier League's Big Six, 3 LaLiga clubs, and 3 Serie A clubs. However, massive fan backlash caused nine of the 12 clubs to back out of the ESL. The three clubs that did not back out from the breakaway league were Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid.
Judge Manuel Ruiz de Lara's ruling on Friday required UEFA to put out a statement on their website, mentioning that all sanctions against the European Super League clubs involved would no longer be applicable. The ruling further highlighted that fines or criminal charges could be imposed on the European football's governing body if they ignored their ruling.
The judge also reportedly ordered the Italian FA and the Premier League to drop all penalities taken against clubs in their respective countries. However, UEFA believe that the sanctions imposed on clubs are justified and are confident of winning the ruling when the case passes to the European Court of Justice. Moreover, with UEFA based in Switzerland, they do not need to obey the court's ruling as they are not a part of the European Union.
Despite massive protests against the European Super League clubs, Barcelona's president Joan Laporta and Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez are still keen on moving ahead with the ESL project. Following the court's ruling on Friday, Barcelona, Juventus and Real Madrid issued a joint statement against UEFA to explain their views on the issue. These clubs believe that UEFA's current model damages football. The statement read:
FC Barcelona, Juventus, and Real Madrid CF welcome today's Court's decision enforcing, with immediate effect, UEFA's obligation to unwind the actions taken against all European Super League founding clubs, including terminating the disciplinary proceedings against the undersigning three clubs and removing the penalties and restrictions imposed on the remaining nine founding clubs for them to avoid UEFA's disciplinary action.
The Court backs the request made by the promoters of the European Super League, dismisses UEFA's appeal, and confirms its warning to UEFA that failure to comply with its ruling shall result in fines and potential criminal liability. The case will be assessed by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg, which shall review UEFA's monopolistic position over European football.
We have the duty to address the very serious issues facing football: UEFA has established itself as the sole regulator, exclusive operator, and unique owner of rights of European football competitions. This monopolistic position, in conflict of interest, is damaging football and its competitive balance. As shown by ample evidence, financial controls are inadequate, and they have been improperly enforced. Clubs participating in European competitions have the right to govern their own competitions.
We are pleased that going forward we will no longer be subject to ongoing UEFA's threats. Our aim is to keep developing the Super League project in a constructive and cooperative manner, always counting on all football stakeholders: fans, players, coaches, clubs, leagues, and national and international associations. We are aware that there are elements of our proposal that should be reviewed and, of course, can be improved through dialogue and consensus. We remain confident in the success of a project that will be always compliant with European Union laws.