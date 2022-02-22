UEFA Releases Statement On Reports Of Shifting Champions League Final Out Of Russia

After the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) was reportedly put under severe pressure to change the location of the final, which is slated to be held at Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg in May, the football association released a statement, highlighting that they had no plans to do so.

With tensions between Russia and Ukraine having escalated ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin formally recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in eastern Europe (Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republic (DPR & LPR)), there were reports that the UEFA Champions League final could be moved to Wembley.

UEFA released statement over rumours UCL venue may change

A statement released by UEFA on Tuesday read, "UEFA is constantly and closely monitoring the situation. At present, there are no plans to change the venue." Even though the European football association released an official statement, reports from organizations such as the Daily Star believe that the escalating tensions between the two countries will add increased pressure on UEFA to move the final from Russia. The Daily Star report also claims that Wembley is likely to be the replacement venue, especially if two English teams would make it to this year's UEFA Champions League final.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his troops to enter Ukraine on a 'peacekeeping mission' after officially recognizing the latter's eastern regions as independent states. As Ukraine continues to fear an invasion from Russia, the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergi Aksyonov, has claimed that the Ukrainian authorities must be blamed for their loss of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.

According to a Sputnik report, in a post put up on his Telegram channel on Monday, Akysyonov said, "With all my heart I support our president's historic decision to recognise the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics! A great joy for all our nation, for all who have not lost conscience, and the concept of justice, mercy, sympathy!"

With the tensions between Russia and Ukraine continually on the rise, it remains to be seen if the UEFA Champions League final scheduled in May would indeed be moved or not.

Image: AP