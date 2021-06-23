UEFA Respond To Rainbow Colour Controversy As Teams, Players Endorse Equality

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has been in the limelight due to the "rainbow theme" controversy which has kept them in the news. The apex governing body for football across Europe was handed severe criticism after they started an investigation on German captain Manuel Neuer for wearing a rainbow-themed armband during the Euro 2020 matches against France and Portugal.

The Bayern Munich star was seen donning the armband as a sign of support to the LGBT community and also celebrating Pride Month 2021. Things went sour for UEFA after they declined the Munich City Council’s application to illuminate the Allianz Stadium in rainbow colours for Germany’s last Euro 2020 group stage clash against Hungary. Following public backlash, UEFA have shared a statement from their official Twitter handle revealing how they are supporting the "rainbow theme" and aren't against it.

The statement goes on to mention how UEFA feels that the use of rainbow colour is a symbol embodying core values and is focused on promoting everything that UEFA as an organisation believes in. It also goes on to clarify how some people might have misinterpreted UEFA's decision regarding the Munich Stadium issue.

On Monday, UEFA had received a request from the mayor of Munich, Deiter Reiter, on behalf of Munich City Council demanding permission to light up the Allianz Stadium in rainbow colours. The permission was requested for the Germany vs Hungary clash which was their final group stage match in Group F of the ongoing Euro 2020. However, UEFA decided to decline the plea and asked them to avoid illuminating the stadium in rainbow colours.

Reiter wanted to light up the stadium in rainbow colours as a method to protest a new law in Hungary that bans the spreading of content in schools deemed to promote homosexuality. With the act of illuminating the stadium in rainbow colours deemed as a political move, UEFA was forced to decline the request due to its stance as a non-political organisation..

Germany vs Hungary

Joachim Low's men will be heading into the final group stage match of the tournament brimming with confidence after recording a massive 4-2 win over Portugal in their previous clash. With a spot in the Round of 16 still not confirmed for Germany, the 2014 World Cup winners are expected to go all out for the three points and are likely to register a comfortable win over Hungary on Wednesday.

Prediction- Germany 3-1 Hungary

Image Source: UEFA Euro 2020/ Twitter