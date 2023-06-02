UEFA Slam Charges On Jose Mourinho, Roma After Ill-treatment Over Referee Anthony Taylor

Jose Mourinho has been charged by UEFA for his verbal abuse towards referee Anthony Taylor during AS Roma’s defeat in the Europa League final against Sevilla. Tempers flared on the pitch as Taylor brandished 13, including cards that also involved some of Mourinho’s support staff. Sevilla is also facing sanctions for pitch invasions and setting off fireworks in the summit clash.

Jose Mourinho charged by UEFA for furious outburst in Europa League final

Mourinho was at his furious best during the match as he was often seen dishing out expletive words towards the match referee and also criticized him in the post-match press conference. The former Manchester United manager was later seen confronting the English referee in the car park after the game, which earned massive ire from a section of football lovers.

A UEFA statement read, "Disciplinary proceedings have been instigated in accordance with Article 55 of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations (DR) following the UEFA Europa League final match between Sevilla FC and AS Roma (1-1) played on 31 May 2023 in Budapest, Hungary.

Read More: English Referee Anthony Taylor And Family Harassed After Roma's Defeat In UEL Final- WATCH

"Charges against Sevilla FC: Invasion of the field of play, Art. 16(2)(a) DR; Throwing of objects, Art. 16(2)(b) DR; Lighting of fireworks, Art. 16(2)(c) DR; Improper conduct of team, Art: 15(4) DR.

"Charges against AS Roma: Throwing of objects, Art. 16(2)(b) DR; Lighting of fireworks, Art. 16(2)(c) DR; Acts of damage, Art. 16(2)(f) DR; Crowd disturbances, Art. 16(2)(h) DR; Improper conduct of team, Art: 15(4) DR; Insulting / abusive language against a match official (Mr. José Mourinho), Article 15(1)(b) DR.

Read More: Jose Mourinho confronts referee Taylor in car park after losing Europa League final- WATCH

"The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course."

Mourinho may have to deal with a ban for several matches in next season's European competition.