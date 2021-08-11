UEFA Super Cup LIVE | Chelsea Vs Villarreal: Probable Playing XI, Prediction And More

Chelsea and Villarreal are set to take on each other in the UEFA Super Cup clash on Wednesday, August 11, (Thursday, August 12 in India). The contest between both teams will be played at the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park in Belfast at 12:30 AM IST. Here, we take a look at Chelsea vs Villarreal match preview and Chelsea vs Villarreal prediction

UEFA Super Cup: Chelsea vs Villarreal match preview

Chelsea are the Champions League winners having beaten EPL Champions Manchester City 1-0 in the finals earlier in May. Germany midfielder Kai Havertz’ solo goal got Chelsea its 2nd Champions League title. On the other hand, Unai Emery led Villarreal to its 1st ever major trophy i.e UEFA Europa League defeating Manchester United on penalties.

Going by the current form Unai Emery’s side has failed to register a single win in their three pre-season friendlies. After losing 2-1 to Marseille, Villarreal suffered a 3-2 loss against Leicester City with their latest clash ending in a 2-2- draw with Leeds United. Chelsea on the other hand have started off their new season on a positive note and are currently unbeaten in the pre-season matches played to date. The team will be hoping to continue their fine form and win the trophy this time around.

Chelsea line up against Villarreal

For Chelsea Mason Mount, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Emerson Palmieri, Jorginho and Thiago Silva have been named in the squad but are unlikely to feature having featured for country in recent international matches. Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz are likely to start having given Chelsea the opportunity to play in the competition for the first time since 2013. Trevoh Chalobah and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be the two players will be looking to impress in a competitive match.

Chelsea vs Villarreal probable lineup

Chelsea- Edouard Mendy, Kurt Zouma, Trevoh Chalobah, Antonio Rudiger, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Marcos Alonso, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Timo Werner

Villarreal- Sergio Asenjo, Aissa Mandi, Raul Albiol, Alberto Moreno, Juan Foyth, Alfonso Pedraza, Manuel Morlanes, Yeremi Pino, Manu Trigueros, Gerard Moreno, Fernando Nino

Chelsea vs Villarreal prediction

As per our Chelsea vs Villarreal prediction, Chelsea could end up emerging victorious judging by their current form.