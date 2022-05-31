UEFA To Compensate Ticket-holders Over UCL Final Mayhem Amid France's 'ticket Fraud' Claim

Football governing body UEFA took a big decision to compensate the football fans who had brought tickets to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League final in Paris but were unable to watch the match. The UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris got delayed by 36 minutes as Liverpool fans were prevented from getting into the stadium to watch the match due to ticket trouble.

UEFA Champions League: Fans with Liverpool vs Real Madrid match tickets to be compensated

France sports minister Amelie Oudea-Castera issued a statement stating that "We have asked UEFA, who have agreed with us, that these people be precisely identified and receive immediate compensation for this frustration they have suffered". She also mentioned that there have been 2,700 “non-activated” tickets comparable to the number of people that had purchased a ticket and who had been “deprived” of the match”.

UCL ticket fraud: UEFA to take action

France Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin issued a statement in which he said that "massive, industrial-scale" ticket fraud had caused during the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match, and that about 30 arrests were being made at the Stade de France. He also said that there had been 30,000 to 40,000 Liverpool fans with fake tickets or without tickets outside the stadium. According to a BBC report, French police in their statement said that fans with fake tickets had tried to force access to the stadium but the rapid intervention of the police allowed the return to calm.

UEFA has released a statement stating that it has commissioned an independent report into the events surrounding the UEFA Champions League final in Paris on 28 May. The statement further said that evidence will be gathered from all relevant parties and the findings of the independent report will be made public once completed and upon receipt of the findings.

Why was the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UCL final delayed?

UEFA issues a statement on the website stating that the Liverpool vs Real Madrid UCL Final kick-off was delayed to allow as many fans as possible with genuine tickets. The statement further said that with the number of fans outside the stadium continuing to build up after kick-off, the police had to use tear gas and forced them away from the stadium. The football governing body also said that it is sympathetic to those affected by these events and will further review these matters urgently together with the French police and authorities, and with the French Football Federation.