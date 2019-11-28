UEFA Are Planning To Introduce Temporary Concussion Subsitutions During Euro 2020

According to reports in the media, UEFA are open to the idea of introducing temporary concussion substitutes. This idea could be first introduced in UERO 2020 Finals. An expert group was set up in October 2019 by the International Football Association Board (IFAB) which is football's law-making body. The main objective of this group was to decide on the matter of introducing concussion substitutes in football.

Concussion protocol could be introduced in UEFA EURO 2020 FINALS

UEFA EURO 2020 is supposed to be held across major European cities next year. Hence, it could materialize within a year. This proposal has sprung up after research has found that former football players suffer disproportionately from brain disease. A similar rule has already been introduced in rugby games by the concerned Rugby union.

UEFA has asked for reframing of concussion guidelines

The world players' union (FIFPro) and UEFA had earlier asked for new guidelines in order to deal with players who suffer a blow to the head. FIFPro are also pushing for medics independent from FIFA to decide on whether a player continues. Another idea that is being widely thought of is that of a ‘return to play’ protocol following a concussion (to be applied globally across competitions). A minimum of six days is currently recommended in most sports at the international level.

FIFPro and UEFA want the players to be examined by neutral doctors

At present, referees are supposed to stop the match in case of such an incident. They must allow the examination of the injured player who can only return to the game with permission from the team doctor. However, FIFPro wants players to be looked at by a neutral doctor. They also want temporary substitutions to be allowed for up to 10 minutes while the examination takes place. UEFA also supports a similar proposal.

IFAB is working on appointing a group comprising of medical and legal experts. This group would be expected to look into the viability of the proposal, which would give players more time to be assessed by team doctors. This proposal will also be one of the main topics for IFAB's annual general meeting (AGM) to be held in February 2020.