UEFA's Investigation Of Germany's Neuer For Wearing Rainbow-coloured Armband Causes Stir

UEFA was forced into an embarrassing climbdown on Sunday after they abandoned an investigation into Germany captain Manuel Neuer for wearing a rainbow armband in support of LGBT rights. Neuer was facing a fine if his armband — which he wore in both Euro 2020 group F games against France and Portugal, plus a warm-up friendly against Latvia — was deemed to be in breach of UEFA’s rules on political symbols. However, in a letter shared by the DFB, UEFA has ruled that Neuer’s coloured armband was not in violation of their strict apolitical policies which prohibit the display of political messages during international matches and tournaments. Here is more on the Manuel Neuer armband controversy -

Manuel Neuer armband at Euro 2020 causes stir online

Joachim Low's Germany have had a mixed start to Euro 2020 after losing their first match 1-0 to France but beating Portugal 4-2 to leave them in second place in Group F going into the final round of fixtures before the knockout stages. They next play against Hungary on Wednesday, but their preparation had been disrupted by the news that UEFA was looking into Neuer's armband on the basis that they prohibit 'political' signs being made during games. However, later on Sunday, it was confirmed that UEFA decided to abandon their investigation into Neuer's LGBT armband.

Die UEFA hat die Überprüfung der von @Manuel_Neuer getragenen Kapitänsbinde am Sonntagabend per Mitteilung an den DFB eingestellt.

In dem Schreiben wird die Regenbogenbinde als Zeichen der Mannschaft für Vielfalt und damit für „good cause“ bewertet. #EURO2020 #GER pic.twitter.com/5DfgAHI2nU — Die Mannschaft (@DFB_Team) June 20, 2021

"UEFA has today shared with the DFB that they have stopped the review of the rainbow captain's armband worn by Manuel Neuer. In a letter, the armband has been assessed as a team symbol for diversity and thus for a good cause," German Football Association tweeted.

Manuel Neuer investigation: Rainbow-coloured armband meaning explained

Neuer wore the rainbow-coloured armband during Germany's Euro 2020 clashes against France and Portugal. He also wore it in the pre-tournament friendly win against Latvia. The 35-year-old had been wearing the armband to show support towards the LGBT community during 'Pride Month'.

In a potential response to Neuer’s investigation over the rainbow armband coupled with Germany’s upcoming pivotal match against Hungary in Munich, Munich’s mayor Dieter Reiter wants to light Bayern's Allianz Arena, the location of the match, in rainbow colours.

A row brewing in Munich ahead of #GERHUN. Munich’s mayor Dieter Reiter wants UEFA to light up the Arena in rainbow colours as a way of showing solidarity with Hungary’s embattled LBGT community. Lawmakers there accused of introducing homophobic & transphobic legislation. — Derek Rae (@RaeComm) June 20, 2021

Meanwhile, UEFA also announced an investigation into potential anti-LGTBQ banners that were unveiled in Pukas Arena during Hungary’s previous match vs France. The current sentiment is these banners were unveiled as a direct response to Hungary’s parliament recent near-unanimous passing of an anti-LGTBQ+ law praised by their heavily conservative Prime Minister, Viktor Orban. According to UEFA, social media imagines have been circulating showing banners unveiled by Hungary fans with “anti-LMBTQ”, the Hungarian abbreviation for LGBT.

Image Credits - AP