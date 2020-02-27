ARS Vs OLY Dream11 Europa League Prediciton, Top Picks, Schedule And Team News

Arsenal will host Olympiacos for their Europa League 2019-20 Round of 32 second-leg clash. The Gunners won the away game by a 1-0 margin. All credit must go to Alexandre Lacazette's 81' strike. Mikel Arteta's side have an away goal advantage and will look to ride on their positive momentum. Arsenal are still unbeaten in 2020 and are performing quite well in the English top tier league as well. They are on a two-match winning streak and have not lost a single game in their last five games.

As for Olympiacos, they are on the top spot of the Greek top-tier league. They have bagged a total of 63 points in 25 games played in the season so far and have a goal difference of 42. Pedro Martins' side have not lost a single game in the league so far (Wins 19, Draws 6). Both the teams have a decent chance of qualifying for the next round, with Arsenal having the upper-hand.

ARS vs OLY is scheduled on February 27, 2020 (February 28, 1:30 AM IST) at the Emirates stadium. Read more for ARS vs OLY Dream11 prediction and ARS vs OLY Dream11 top picks.

ARS vs OLY Dream11 predictions

ARS vs OLY Dream11 top picks

Alexandre Lacazette Bukayo Saka Emre Mor

ARS vs OLY Dream11 team (Full Squads)

ARS v OLY Dream11 team: Arsenal Full Squad

Bernd Leno, Emiliano Martinez, Matt Macey, Pablo Marí, Héctor Bellerín, Kieran Tierney, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac, Tolaji Bola, Zech Medley, Bukayo Saka, Cédric Soares, Dani Ceballos, Mesut Özil, Lucas Torreira, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Calum Chambers, Joseph Willock, Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Martinelli, Robbie Burton, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pépé, Reiss Nelson, Edward Nketiah, Folarin Balogun

ARS vs OLY Dream11 team: Olympiacos Full Squad

José Sá, Bobby Allain, Konstantinos Tzolakis, Emre Mor, Rúben Semedo, Ousseynou Ba, Avraam Papadopoulos, Vasilis Torosidis, Pape Abou Cissé, Bruno Gaspar, Apostolos Martinis, Christos Liatsos, Andreas Bouchalakis, Konstantinos Fortounis, Guilherme, Youssef El Arabi, Omar Elabdellaoui, Bruno, Georgios Masouras, Konstantinos Tsimikas, Cafú, Mathieu Valbuena, Kristijan Belic, Giorgos Xenitidis, Georgios Fekkas, Lazaros Christodoulopoulos, Emiliano Bullari, Hillal Soudani, Mohamed Camara, Maximiliano Lovera, Alexandros Voilis, Georgios Marinos, Lazar Randelovic, Koka

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.