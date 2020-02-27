Man United Vs Club Brugge Live Streaming Details, Team News And Europa League Preview

Manchester United will play against Club Brugge in the Round of 32 of the Europa League. The match will be played on Thursday (Friday according to IST). Let us look at the Man United vs Club Brugge live streaming details, preview and squad details.

Also Read | Jaap Stam explains why Manchester United should prioritise Maddison over Grealish

Man United vs Club Brugge live streaming: Man United vs Club Brugge live telecast in India

Venue: Old Trafford

Date: February 27 (February 28 according to IST)

Time: 1.30 AM IST

Telecast: Sony ESPN Network and Sony LIV

Also Read | Chelsea accuses Manchester United fans of making homophobic comments, reveals barring fans

Man United vs Club Brugge live streaming: Preview

👤 The boss has given a squad update for tomorrow’s #UEL battle with Club Brugge 👇#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 26, 2020

Manchester United will play against Club Brugge in the second leg of the Europa League. In the first leg that was played last week, United were able to secure a draw in an away clash. While Emmanuel Bonaventure opened the scoring for Club Brugge in the 15th minute of the game, United’s Anthony Martial equalised for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the 36th minute of the game.

Also Read | Manchester United post MASSIVE £391.3 million debt as Bruno Fernandes signing dents funds

Man United vs Club Brugge live streaming: Last five matches

Manchester United: DWWLWD

Club Brugge: WWDWDW

Man United vs Club Brugge live streaming: Top Picks

Mason Greenwood and Odion Ighalo are the players to watch out for Manchester United. On the other hand, Michael Krmencik and Siebe Schrijvers are the top picks for Club Brugge.

Man United vs Club Brugge live streaming: Team news

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford are still sidelined by the manager for their respective injuries. Meanwhile, Scott McTominay has returned to the first team. On the other hand, Club Brugge would be without the services of captain Ruud Vormer and Dennis after the duo sustained injuries in the game against Charleroi.

Man United vs Club Brugge live streaming: Squad details

Manchester United: Sergio Romero; Diogo Dalot; Phil Jones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Andreas Periera, Fred; Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Mason Greenwood; Odion Ighalo

Club Brugge: Simon Mignolet; Clinton Mata, Brandon Mechele, Federico Ricca, Eduard Sobol; Ruud Vormer, Mats Rits, Charles Katelaere; Percy Tau, Michael Krmencik, Siebe Schrijvers.

Also Read | Manchester United to succeed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Ed Woodward