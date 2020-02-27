ESL Vs WOL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Europa League Live Schedule

Wolves will travel to Barcelona to play RCD Espanyol in the second leg of their Round of 32 clash against Espanyol on Thursday night. The Premier League side hold a four-goal advantage against their Spanish opponents and will fancy their odds of making it to the next round. You can play the ESL vs WOL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the ESL vs WOL Dream11 prediction and squad details.
Andrés, Diego López, Oier Olazábal, Sébastien Corchia, Pipa, Adriá Pedrosa, Naldo, Dídac Vilà, Leandro Cabrera, Bernardo Espinosa, Fernando Calero, Adria Lopez Garrote, Víctor Perea, Richard Pujol, Víctor Sánchez, Wu Lei, Ander Iturraspe, Sergi Darder, Óscar Melendo, David López, Javi López, Marc Roca, Matias Vargas, Adri Embarba, Pol Lozano, Mohamed Ezzarfani, Nicolás Melamed, Facundo Ferreyra, Raúl de Tomás, Jonathan Calleri, Víctor Campuzano, Kevin Soni
Andreas Söndergaard, Rui Patrício, John Ruddy, Dion Sanderson, Jesús Vallejo, Willy Boly, Jonny, Romain Saïss, Max Kilman, Bruno Jordão, Matthew Doherty, Pedro Neto, Rúben Neves, Conor Coady, Diogo Jota, João Moutinho, Ruben Vinagre, Leander Dendoncker, Ryan Bennett, Raúl Jiménez, Patrick Cutrone, Morgan Gibbs-White, Taylor Perry, Adama Traoré
Date - Thursday, February 27, 2020
Kick-Off time - 11:25 PM (IST)
Venue - RCDE Stadium
Goalkeeper: R Patricio
Defenders: M Doherty, Calero, Naldo
Midfielders: P Neto, R Neves (VC), M Vargas, A Iturraspe
Forwards: R Jimenez (C), W Lei, F Ferreyra
Wolves will start as favourites to win against Espanyol in their Europa League Round of 32 tie on Wednesday.
