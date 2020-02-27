ESL Vs WOL Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Europa League Live Schedule

Wolves will travel to Barcelona to play RCD Espanyol in the second leg of their Round of 32 clash against Espanyol on Thursday night. The Premier League side hold a four-goal advantage against their Spanish opponents and will fancy their odds of making it to the next round. You can play the ESL vs WOL Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the ESL vs WOL Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Relive Diogo Jota's epic hat-trick against RCD Espanyol from last week

With all eyes back on @RCDEspanyol, take a fresh look at Diogo's delightful hat-trick from the first leg!



⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/gLhOOL7dTv — Wolves (@Wolves) February 26, 2020

ESL vs WOL Dream11 prediction

ESL vs WOL Dream11 prediction - RCD Espanyol squad

Andrés, Diego López, Oier Olazábal, Sébastien Corchia, Pipa, Adriá Pedrosa, Naldo, Dídac Vilà, Leandro Cabrera, Bernardo Espinosa, Fernando Calero, Adria Lopez Garrote, Víctor Perea, Richard Pujol, Víctor Sánchez, Wu Lei, Ander Iturraspe, Sergi Darder, Óscar Melendo, David López, Javi López, Marc Roca, Matias Vargas, Adri Embarba, Pol Lozano, Mohamed Ezzarfani, Nicolás Melamed, Facundo Ferreyra, Raúl de Tomás, Jonathan Calleri, Víctor Campuzano, Kevin Soni

ESL vs WOL Dream11 prediction - Wolverhampton Wanderers squad

Andreas Söndergaard, Rui Patrício, John Ruddy, Dion Sanderson, Jesús Vallejo, Willy Boly, Jonny, Romain Saïss, Max Kilman, Bruno Jordão, Matthew Doherty, Pedro Neto, Rúben Neves, Conor Coady, Diogo Jota, João Moutinho, Ruben Vinagre, Leander Dendoncker, Ryan Bennett, Raúl Jiménez, Patrick Cutrone, Morgan Gibbs-White, Taylor Perry, Adama Traoré

ESL vs WOL Dream11 match schedule

Date - Thursday, February 27, 2020

Kick-Off time - 11:25 PM (IST)

Venue - RCDE Stadium

ESL vs WOL top picks

Goalkeeper: R Patricio

Defenders: M Doherty, Calero, Naldo

Midfielders: P Neto, R Neves (VC), M Vargas, A Iturraspe

Forwards: R Jimenez (C), W Lei, F Ferreyra

ESL vs WOL Dream11 prediction

Wolves will start as favourites to win against Espanyol in their Europa League Round of 32 tie on Wednesday.

Note: Please keep in mind that this ESL vs WOL Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. The ESL vs WOL Dream11 selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

