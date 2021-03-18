UFA Vs LOK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, Russian Premier League Match Preview

Matchday FC of the ongoing Russian Premier League sees FC Ufa lock horns with Lokomotiv Moscow in their upcoming match on Thursday. The Russian domestic league clash is set to take place on March 18 at the Stadion Neftyanik with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the UFA vs LOK Dream11 prediction alongside other match details of this encounter.

UFA vs LOK live: UFA vs LOK Dream11 match preview

FC Ufa start this match as the 15th-ranked team on the Russian League table having recorded three wins while playing out five draws and losing 14 matches in the league so far. With 14 points from 22 games, the hosts have been pretty inconsistent off late recording only one win and losing three in their last five matches. Their last competitive outing saw them suffer a humiliating 0-3 loss against the FC Rubin as Ufa will aim to turn their fortunes around and get back on the winning ways. However, they face tough competition in the form of Lokomotiv Moscow and will have to bring their A-game if they wish to walk away with any points at the end of this match.

Lokomotiv Moscow on the other hand will walk into the match after pulling together a string of impressive performances that sees the visitors head into the match after recording five wins on the trot in their last outings. The visitors walk into the game after recording a comprehensive 3-1 win over Sochi which propelled them into the top four of the league table. Currently slotted in the op four of the league standings, the visitors will be seeing this match against a relegation-threatened team as a perfect opportunity to maintain their winning streak and record their sixth straight win on Thursday.

UFA vs LOK Dream11 Team: UFA vs LOK Playing 11

Goalkeeper - A. Belebov

Defenders – M. Rybus, J. Tabldze, V. Corluka, M. Cerquira

Midfielders - V. Kamilov, Anton-Miranchuck, A. Golubev, G. Krychowiak

Strikers - V. Lisakovich, T. Zhamletdinov

UFA vs LOK Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- T. Zhamletdinov or G. Krychowiak

Vice-Captain- V. Lisakovich or V. Kamilov

UFA vs LOK Match Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, we expect Lokomotiv Moscow to register a routine victory and walk away with three points at the end of the 90 minutes.

Prediction- FC Ufa 0-3 Lokomotiv Moscow

Note: The above UFA vs LOK Dream11 prediction, UFA vs LOK Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The UFA vs LOK Dream11 Team and UFA vs LOK Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.