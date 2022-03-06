Ugly Brawl Among Fans Leave 2 Critical & Over 20 Injured In Mexican Football League Game

The Mexican soccer league match between Queretaro and Atlas was abruptly stopped minutes after entering the fourth quarter as violent scenes were witnessed in the stands, as well as in the ground. As per a report by AP, at least 20 people were injured and two were critically injured due to the brawl on Saturday. At the same time, violence caused by some people punching, and kicking, alongside using arms like chairs and metal bars is also feared to have caused multiple deaths.

The match was being played at the Estadio Corregidora, between hosts Queretaro and the visitors was suspended in the 62nd minute as the visiting Atlas team fled to their locker rooms. Some Queretaro players were spotted calming down fans near the bench, as the fight that broke out in the stands moved to the ground. A fan was seen pulling out a knife and cutting the nets of one goal, while others destroyed the benches. Meanwhile, some of them were even spotted fighting in the tunnel to the field. Videos from the stadium started quickly circulating on social media, where emotionless fans can be seen fighting ruthlessly inside the stadium.

Watch the footage of the brawl between fans:

This game in #Queretaro vs #atlas is the craziest soccer riot I’ve ever seen on live TV. #LigaMX Queretaro fans decided to bum rush the field and just beat up everyone wearing an atlas shirt in the whole stadium. Women and children fleeing in panic. pic.twitter.com/DDHlQSKuF9 — facundo segundo (@felixthemichael) March 6, 2022

What has been said about the incident?

As per AP, revealing details about the incident Queretaro state civil protection agency informed that everyone among the injured are males. “So far there is no report of deaths; 22 people injured, nine of them taken to the General Hospital and of these, two are critical. The rest are stable. It should be mentioned that all of those injured are male and at this moment it’s been confirmed that four were from the state of Jalisco,” the civil protection agency said.

Meanwhile, the Mexican Soccer League also condemned the incident by putting out a message on their official Twitter handle. The League President Mikel Arriola confirmed the match won’t be resumed and also added that those responsible for the security breach would be punished. Atlas have previously had issues with safety as a game against Chivas in the previous season also witnessed a brawl breaking out in the stands.

Image: AP