UK Football Club Threatens To Sack Players For Protesting Against Racism: Report

In a shocking occurrence in England, Barnet FC banned captain Jamie Turley and threatened to fire additional players after they went on strike to protest an alleged racism incident involving their own coach. According to the Mirror, Barnet FC's coach referred to Stockport midfielder Ryan Johnson as 'monkey' during the Bees' 5-0 loss against the side on Saturday. After Johnson informed the players about the event, the Barnet FC players are said to have confronted their coach.

According to the Mirror report, Barnet captain Jamie Turley demanded that the coach be removed from Monday's training session. A club official arrived on the scene as the incident was happening, and Turley is claimed to have deemed the coach's presence "inappropriate." The club then suspended Turley and is said to have threatened other players with similar action. The Barnet players went on strike and threatened to boycott their Tuesday's match against Southend United.

Players resume training after club threatens to suspend contract

The players resumed training and even participated in Tuesday night's match after the club reportedly threatened to dismiss their contracts. The Bees, however, lost the game 2-1. When Barnet chairman Anthony Kleanthous was approached by the British media outlet to comment on the event, the club official dismissed the reports saying he is not aware of any threat issued to the players. He went on to say that the players are contracted under the FA rules and any threat to boycott a match is a clear breach of their contracts.

"I have not spoken with the team at all and am not aware of any direct termination threat to the players. However, it is worth noting that the players are contracted under the standard FA playing contracts to participate in football matches. So I would assume that any threats not to play would be a breach of their contracts and would carry heavy sanctions from the National League," Kleanthous was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

Kleanthous further clarified that Turley has been suspended because of an internal complaint and that he is currently on full pay by the HR. Kleanthous said that a suspension doesn't mean that the concerned party is guilty, adding it is just a process to allow space for an investigation. He also stated that the coach will not face any action, citing a police investigation saying "there was no substance" to the allegation.

(Image: @BarnetFC/Facebook)