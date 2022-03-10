UK Government Sanctions Roman Abramovich: What It Means For Chelsea Football Club?

The British government imposed sanctions on a number of Russian oligarchs on Thursday as a result of their close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The owner of Chelsea FC, Roman Abramovic, is among those who have been sanctioned by the Boris Johnson-led government. The sanctions were imposed in response to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. A comprehensive asset freeze and a travel ban are part of the sanctions.

What do the sanctions mean for Chelsea?

This means that the Chelsea FC sale process, which Abramovic initiated days after Putin launched the attack, has been halted for the time being. The sanctions have effectively barred the sale of the club. The British government, however, has given a special licence to the West London club to continue its football-related activities amid the ban on its sale.

The British government said that the decision to allow Chelsea to continue its football-related activities was made in order to protect the wider football community, including the Premier League, loyal fans, and other stakeholders. The sale of merchandise and tickets has also been halted, while player transfer and awarding of new contracts have been prohibited for the time being.

"Given the significant impact that today’s sanctions would have on Chelsea football club and the potential knock-on effects of this, the Government has this morning published a licence which authorises a number of football-related activities to continue at Chelsea," the British government said in its statement.

"This includes permissions for the club to continue playing matches and other football-related activity which will in turn protect the Premier League, the wider football pyramid, loyal fans and other clubs. This licence will only allow certain explicitly named actions to ensure the designated individual is not able to circumvent UK sanctions. The licence will be kept under constant review and we will work closely with the football authorities," it added.

Abramovic issued a statement last week, where he confirmed his plans to sell the club. Abramovic said he has always taken decisions keeping in mind the club's best interest and hence he has decided to sell Chelsea as he believes it is the best thing to do at the moment. He said that the proceedings from the sale will be donated for the victims of the war. The Russian oligarch, however, had stated that the club's sale will not be fast-tracked.

Image: AP