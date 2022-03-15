UK Govt Drops Major Hint On Chelsea's Sale Amid Sanctions On Abramovich: 'We Are Open'

The UK government has spoken about how the sale of Chelsea Football Club is still possible despite the sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich. The UK assets of the Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich were frozen by the UK government over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Chelsea Football Club was also placed under a special licence which allows them to operate but is unable to generate new revenue.

UK Government drops major hint on Chelsea sale

According to a Sky Sports report, the Government has said it is still "open" to Chelsea sale but for that, a new application would be needed to carry out the sale procedure. So far, the UK government spokesman said that the club had not applied for a variation to its strict special licence.

He said "We are open to the sale of the club, we would consider an application for a licence to allow that to happen in the right circumstances. But it is for Chelsea to determine the exact process. My understanding is potential buyers would approach the club, who would then need to apply for a further amended licence to facilitate the sale. As far as I'm aware that hasn't happened at this point."

Roman Abramovich suspended by Premier League

Recently, Premier League announced that the disqualified Roman Abramovich from running Chelsea after the club owner was sanctioned by the British government. The League said, “The board’s decision does not impact on the club’s ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a licence issued by the Government which expires on 31 May 2022”.

Besides the Premier League suspension, the bank accounts of Chelsea Football Club was "temporarily suspended" with Barclays. The wide-ranging restrictions will lead Chelsea FC to lose money on occasions more than one.

Besides the abovementioned issue, the Chelsea football club is also currently in negotiations with the UK government over securing exemptions to the restrictions placed on them, particularly regarding the sale of tickets. They are also persuading the government to raise the £500,000 cap on match-day operating costs. However, there has hardly been a significant breakthrough.