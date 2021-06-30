UK PM Boris Johnson Cheers On As England Beat Germany At Euro 2020; Says 'bring It Home'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson could not contain his excitement on Tuesday afternoon as he jumped onto the "it's coming home!" bandwagon. The phrase is a common chant for English fans for World Cups and European Championships and it refers to England winning the trophy and bringing it back to the fans, or when the case demands it, that a certain tournament is going to be played on English soil, i.e. 'Football's coming home' which refers to the British considering themselves the inventors of the sport.

England beat Germany 2-0, courtesy of two late goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane, to go through to the quarter-finals of the Euro 2020 at Wembley in London and the UK PM's Twitter reaction was a motivating one for the English players.

UK PM tweets on England knocking out Germany

Boris Johnson tweeted on his official account "Well done @England! We're all behind you - bring it home!"

Well done @England!



We’re all behind you – bring it home! pic.twitter.com/7rPnp0xrKu — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) June 29, 2021

In the second half, Sterling was on the end of a low cross by Luke Shaw to finish from close range past a helpless Manuel Neuer and send the Wembley crowd into raptures as England led 1-0.

In the 86th minute, English captain Kane doubled their advantage with a diving header after receiving a pin-point cross from Jack Grealish.

The match ended 2-0 and England confirmed their spot in the quarterfinals of the Euro 2020 where they will play Ukraine on Saturday.

The win for England comes after their national side having lost four successive knockout matches against Germany since the 1966 World Cup final. They had also won only one knockout tie in European Championship history when they got to the semi-finals of the 1996 European Championship and lost to Germany.

England Coach Gareth Southgate calls for calm

However, England coach Gareth Southgate said "I’m just thinking about Saturday. It was lovely to be on the side to see the second goal go in. It was a really special moment. We’ve not achieved what we want to achieve yet. We can look back on today in the future. I want to get Saturday right.”

England chose to play five at the back, which was a complete tactical change from their usual style of play with four at the back.

English centre-back Harry Maguire was rather pleased with the way things worked, saying "I’m not going to play it down, it means everything to beat them. We changed our formation to counteract theirs. We were aggressive all over the pitch. Credit to the coaching staff. The gameplan worked brilliantly and we executed it really well."

He further went on to echo his coach's words saying that they need to keep their concentration and that the side of the draw doesn't matter.

“The side of the draw means absolutely nothing. You’ve seen in recent matches in this tournament that if you don’t play to a level you’ll get punished. We don’t get carried away. If we don’t perform we’ll lose. Come Saturday we know it’s business again.” said Maguire.