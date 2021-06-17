UKR Vs MCD Dream11: Ukraine Vs North Macedonia Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Ukraine square off against North Macedonia in their upcoming Euro 2020 campaign on Thursday, June 17. The Group C clash is all set to be played at the National Arena in Romania with the kickoff scheduled for 6:30 PM IST. Let's have a look at the UKR vs MCD Dream11 Team and top picks alongside other detail of this encounter.

UKR vs MCD Match Preview

Ukraine will head into their second group stage clash of the ongoing Euro 2020 campaign after suffering a narrow 3-2 loss against the Netherlands in their tournament opener. The match was all squared up at the end of the first half with the Dutch team managing to break through Ukraine's defence in the 52nd minute courtesy of PSG new boy and Netherlands captain Georginio Wijnaldum. Weghorst soon doubled their lead but Shevchenko's men pulled off an incredible comeback and levelled the scores after trailing to the Dutch team as Yarmoleno and Yaremchuck's strike handed them a much-deserved lead with 10 minutes left in the match. However, Dumfries had other plans as the right wing-back's 85-minute strike took the game away from Shevchenko's side. Despite the loss, Ukraine had a lot of positives from their match and will be eager to get back to winning ways against North Macedonia.

Just like their opponents, North Macedonia also suffered a defeat in their opening match of the tournament with their Euro 2020 debut not going as planned following a 3-1 hammering at the hands of Austria. Goran Pandev became the second-oldest goalscorer in the Euros as he managed to cancel out Stefan Lainer's opening goal of the game with both teams ending the first half with a 1-1 scoreline. However, quick strikes from Gregortisch and Arnautovic late in the second half made sure that Franco Fode's men claimed their first win at the European Championship. The visitors will be looking to shrug off the defeat and look for a turnaround in their fortunes on Thursday.

UKR vs MCD Dream11 Top Picks

Captain - A. Yarmalenko or A. Ademi

Vice-Captain - G. Pandev or O. Zinchenko

UKR vs MCD Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - G. Bushchan

Defenders –I. Zabarnyl, E. Alioski, V. Mykolenko, S. Ristovski

Midfielders – A. Ademi, O. Zinchenko, A. Trajkovski, R. Malinovskyi

Strikers – G. Pandev, A. Yarmalenko

UKR vs MCD Dream11 Prediction

Both teams will head into the game following their respective losses and will look to get back on the right track. We expect Ukraine to edge out a narrow win and walk away with three points at the end of this match.

Prediction- Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia

Note: The above UKR vs MCD Dream11 prediction, UKR vs MCD Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The UKR vs MCD Dream11 Team and UKR vs MCD Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result

