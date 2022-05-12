Ukraine Football Team Takes Field For First Time Since Russia War, Beats Monchengladbach

The Ukraine men's Football team finally got the chance to play some football when they took on German club Borussia Monchengladbach in a friendly match on Wednesday. The Ukraine team went on to win the charity fundraiser match 2-1 with the fund going towards the victims of the Russia-Ukraine War.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine football team play charity match

The Ukraine men's football team have not kicked the ball since beating Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 on November 16 due to the Russia-Ukraine War, the World Cup qualifying matches had to be rescheduled as well. On the occasion of the charity match, former professional boxer, Wladimir Klitschko, whose brother Vitali is the mayor of Kyiv sent a video message thanking German fans for their support. He said, "We thank you all for your great help It felt as if "both [teams] are playing for us."

The Ukraine football team squad for Ukraine vs Mönchengladbach friendly was assembled from Ukrainian clubs whose league seasons were stopped on February 24 the day when Russian troops invaded the country. With men aged 18-60 years being banned from leaving the country, the players who were travelling for the charity match needed special permission to travel.

Coming to Ukraine vs Monchengladbach match it was the visiting team which took the lead through Mykhailo Mudryk in the 9th minute who rounded the Mönchengladbach goalkeeper and scored the goal. Gladbach responded and leveled the score just five minutes later following a powerful shot from Ireland youth international Conor Noss. Substitute Oleksandr Pikhalonok score the victory goal for Ukraine in the 82nd minute with a low shot from just outside the box. Both of Ukraine's scorers were representing the national team for the first time.

Ukraine football team set to play rescheduled World Cup qualification matches

Ukraine Football Teams World Cup qualifying matches were earlier rescheduled following the war situation in the country. The team is now set to play the matches against Scotland and Wales next month. If Ukraine beats Scotland in the playoff in Glasgow on June 1, it will face Wales four days later in Cardiff for a place at this year's World Cup in Qatar.

Before that, the national team plays playoff matches they will play friendlies against Italian club Empoli and Croatian club Rijeka next week. Ukraine's high profile players like Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko, West Ham United forward Andriy Yarmolenko and Benfica striker Roman Yaremchuk, are expected to join up with the squad in time for the World Cup qualifying playoffs once their club seasons finish.