Ukraine Requests FIFA To Postpone World Cup Playoffs With Scotland Amid Russian Invasion

The Ukrainian football association has asked FIFA to postpone its World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Ukraine is scheduled to face Scotland in the World Cup play-off semi-final on March 24 at Hampden Park, but the Ukrainian football association has requested that the match be postponed due to the country's current situation. Ukraine is currently at war with Russia, and football has been halted as a result.

FIFA announced that Ukraine had requested a postponement and that it was working with the Scottish Football Association and UEFA to find a suitable solution. FIFA also expressed its support for anyone affected by Ukraine's ongoing turmoil. FIFA stated that it will offer an update on the matter as soon as possible.

"FIFA can confirm it has received a request from the Ukrainian Association of Football today to postpone their matches scheduled for March. FIFA expresses its deepest solidarity to everybody affected by what is happening in Ukraine. A further update will be provided in due course," the football's governing body said in a statement.

FIFA and UEFA have already suspended the Russian national team and all Russian football clubs from competing in international competitions until further notice. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the World Cup qualifiers have already been delayed several times, and it appears that another postponement is on the way. The postponement could see the match being played during the next international window in June.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The current conflict between Russia and Ukraine has added to the uncertainty surrounding the match. Last Thursday, Russia attacked Ukraine by land, air, and sea. In a pre-dawn address to the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared the strike. The Russian army launched its initial offensive on important Ukrainian military assets in a series of aerial raids. In response, the Ukrainian government was forced to impose martial law in the country.

According to the Ukrainian government's report, more than 2000 civilians have been killed so far in the conflict, while thousands remain injured. The Russians, on the other hand, have lost nearly 500 military personnel in the past seven days. The war is still in full swing in Ukraine but both parties have agreed to engage in talks and negotiations are underway.

Image: AP

