Ukraine To Join Spain And Portugal In Bidding To Host 2030 FIFA World Cup: Report

Despite the ongoing political turmoil in the country due to Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine are reportedly set to join Spain and Portugal in the bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Ukraine are going through a major crisis as Russia has annexed four regions: Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk.

Ukraine set to join bid to host 2030 FIFA World Cup

A person familiar with the project told AP on Tuesday that Ukraine is being added to the Spain-Portugal bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. The bid, which has been in the works for more than three years, is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the announcement has not yet been made public.

Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko confirmed to AP that he will go to Switzerland for the announcement, but he declined to confirm the details of the project. The addition of Ukraine to the European bid was first reported by the British newspaper, The Times, of London. Ukraine co-hosted the 2012 European Championship in four cities, including Donetsk and Kharkiv. Those cities have been under occupation or bombardment since Russia invaded the country earlier this year.

Russia announced annexation of four Ukrainian terrorities

While speaking at a televised ceremony in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, "There are four new regions of Russia. The annexed territories include Luhansk and Donetsk in the east and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south. Putin then went on to add how the West has often attempted to break Russia into smaller regions.

"The West is looking for new opportunities to hit us and they always dreamt about breaking our state into smaller states who will be fighting against each other. They cannot be happy with the idea that there is this large country with all [these] natural riches and people who will never live under foreign oppression." Putin stressed that these four territories have agreed to join Russia after a referendum was held, where a 'clear choice' was made by the people.

(Inputs from AP)