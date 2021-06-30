Ukraine Vs England Head To Head Record, History Between The Two Teams And Euro 2020 Stats

Favourites England will take on darkhorses Ukraine in the quarter-finals of the ongoing UEFA Euro 2020. The game will be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome and the game will be played this weekend. Ahead of the clash, here's a look at the Ukraine vs England head to head record, the Ukraine vs England history and the Ukraine vs England predicted lineups.

Ukraine vs England Euro 2020: Ukraine vs England history

England have been one of the perennial competitors in the European Championships, but have only had made it to the semis once way back in 1996. The Three Lions were knocked out by Iceland in 2016, and quarter-finals in 2012 having returned to the fold after their debacle to failing to qualify for the 2008 Euro. England made it to the quarter-finals for the first time since 2012 and will be aiming to make the final four for the first time since 1996. Ukraine meanwhile have qualified for the European Championships only thrice, and this is their first appearance in the knockout stages. Ukraine were knocked out in the group stage in 2012 and 2016, before making it big in this edition.

Ukraine vs England stats: Ukraine vs England head to head record

Ukraine and England have played each other seven times in their history marking their quarter-final meeting as their eighth matchup. The Three Lions have won four of the previous seven matches, drawing twice and losing just once. The last four meetings between the teams are dead level, with two draws and one win each dating back to 2009. England and Ukraine met in the group stage of Euro 2012, with Wayne Rooney scoring the only goal of the game. Ukraine’s one win over England came in qualification for the 2010 World Cup with Serhiy Nazarenko scoring the only goal of the game.

Ukraine vs England prediction and preview

England have won all their games so far in Euro 2020, including a monumental win over Germany at Wembley in the quarter-finals. While Gareth Southgate's side boast of attacking talent, the Three Lions have been pragmatic but efficient and are one of the huge favourites to win the competition. As for Ukraine, Andriy Shevchenko's side finished third behind Netherlands and Austria, before clinching a dramatic win over Sweden in the round of 16. Nonetheless, England are favourites and should clinch a last-four spot this weekend.

Ukraine vs England Euro 2020: Ukraine vs England predicted lineups

Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavaev, Matviyenko, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko; Malinovskyi, Sydorchuk, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsyhankov

Bushchan; Karavaev, Matviyenko, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko; Malinovskyi, Sydorchuk, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsyhankov England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Foden, Grealish, Sterling; Kane

