Ukraine Vs England Kick Off Time, Where To Watch, Live Stream In India, UK, UAE, Europe

Ukraine and England will battle each other in the third quarter-final match of the European championship to spot their place in the semi-finals. Ukraine vs England kick-off time in India is scheduled to be 12:30 am IST while in the UK it will be 8:32 am and in UAE it will start at 11 pm.

Where to watch Ukraine vs England in India, England and UAE

Country Ukraine Vs England TV Channels Ukraine vs England Online Stream India Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) Sony LIV, Jio TV UK BBC One BBC iplayer UAE VPN VPN

England is confident for their quarterfinal match

England punched its ticket to the Quarter Finals of Euro 2020 after they knocked out Germany in the 16th round on June 29. The English side must be confident after beating their old rivals in the knockout stage with 2-0 in front of a passionate home crowd at Wembley. Ukraine will be expected to come with a defensive line-up after their victory over Sweden in extra-time 2-1 on the same day.

English manager Gareth Southgate in an interview said, "Our players were used to playing in front of no fans last season and having to create their own atmosphere. You need leadership on the pitch in these moments and we have got some very good leaders."

If England wins, it will be their first entry in the semi-finals of the European Championship since 1996.

For the first time in history, the Euro championship has been spread across 11 different countries in Europe. The quarter-final between Ukraine and England will take place at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy which has a capacity of 72,698. It has been the venue for the final of the European Cup on four occasions including 1977, 1984, 1996 and 2009 and also hosted the 1990 World Cup final.

The winner of this match will play against the Czech Republic or Denmark in the semi-finals at Wembley on 7 July.

Previous meetings of England and Ukraine

The Three Lions have lost just one of their seven matches against Ukraine which was in the World Cup qualifier 2009 where Serhiy Nazarenko scored the only goal of the game. However, England has won four, but their last two games have finished with no winners. Ukraine has never scored more than one goal in a match against England.