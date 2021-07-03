Ukraine Vs England Odds & Top Picks For Key Euro 2020 Quarterfinal Clash

With a place in the semifinals of Euro 2020 up fo grabs England and Ukraine will go head to head against each other in the quarterfinal match which will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome on Sunday, July 4. The Euro 2020 match today is schedule to start at 12:30 AM IST. England has been at this stage before which was back in 2012 and this is the first time post that year that the three lions have made it to the quarterfinal stage of the competition. For Ukraine this is their maden venture into the knockout stage and will be look to surprise the Three Lions.

Euro 2020 quarterfinals : Journey of both teams in the competiton so far

Coming into this clash England will start as favourites having stayed unbeaten in the competition so far. The Gareth Southgate coached side registered a big win over Germany in the quarter-finals and will look to continue their impressive run in quarterfinals as well . Ukraine on the other hand, coached by Andriy Shevchenko finished third behind Netherlands and Austria, before beating Sweden in the round of 16. This is their this is their maiden appearance in the knockout stages and the team will want to make it count and move further in the tournament.

Ukraine vs England odds & picks for Euro 2020 quarterfinals match

Going buy the history of previous matches between both the teams, the odds certainly favour England who hold an impressive record against their upcoming opponent. The Three Lions have won four of the previous seven matches, drawing twice and losing just once. The last four meetings between the teams are dead level, with two draws and one win each dating back to 2009. England and Ukraine met in the group stage of Euro 2012, with Wayne Rooney scoring the only goal of the game. Ukraine’s one win over England came in qualification for the 2010 World Cup with Serhiy Nazarenko scoring the only goal of the game.

Top picks for picks for the Ukraine vs England

England: Raheem Sterling is the reason why England has managed to reach so far ion the tournament. The attacker has scored three goals in the competition so far and once again he will be the trump card for Gareth Southgate's team in this all important quarterfinal match.

Ukraine: Andriy Yarmolenko alongwith Oleksandr Zinchenko have been leading the line for Shevchenko's team. While England defence have been kept things tight at the back so far both these Yarmolenko could cause trouble with their pace and trickery. Zinchenko on the other hand will have the task to shut down the threat of his Manchester City teammate Raheem Sterling. With p[ressure on England to deliver on the big stage, expect both these players to put good performance.

