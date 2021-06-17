Ukraine Vs North Macedonia Prediction, Team News And Euro 2020 Live Stream Details

Dark horses Ukraine will take on Group C rivals North Macedonia in Matchday 2 of the UEFA Euro 2020 campaign. The game will be played at the National Arena in Bucharest, Romania and will kick off at 6:30 PM IST on Thursday, June 17. Here's a look at how to watch Ukraine vs North Macedonia on TV, Ukraine vs North Macedonia H2H stats, team news and our Ukraine vs North Macedonia prediction for the same.

Ukraine vs North Macedonia prediction and preview

Both Ukraine and North Macedonia suffered defeats in their opening encounters meaning that their clash on Thursday will be a do or die fixture for their future in Euro 2020. Ukraine looked resigned for defeat when Geoginio Wijnaldum and Wout Weghorst scored before the hour mark, but Andriy Shevchenko's side pulled up their socks to equalise with 11 minutes left in the game. Andriy Yarmolenko scored the first, with Roman Yaremchuk slamming home the second as Ukraine hoped to seal a memorable comeback.

Instead, they suffered heartbreak after Denzel Dumfries scored an 85th-minute winner for the Dutch to clinch all three points in Amsterdam. Ukraine will take heart from that performance nonetheless and hope to clinch all three points on Thursday when they face North Macedonia.

🇲🇰 The moment Goran Pandev made history ⚽️



First ever goal at a major finals for North Macedonia ✅#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/mZYEoaJfLW — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 13, 2021

The Euro 2020 debutants suffered a 1-3 defeat at the hands of Austria, but the scoreline is far more exaggerated than it suggests. Austria's Stefan Lainer scored the opener which was cancelled out by Goran Pandev, and North Macedonia were heading towards a memorable point. However, forwards Michael Gregoritsch and Marko Arnautovic, who came off the bench, scored two goals late in the game to seal the tie for Austria, ending North Macedonia's first Euro game in defeat. A similar result is expected against Ukraine, but North Macedonia could pull off a surprise.

Ukraine vs North Macedonia H2H stats

Ukraine and North Macedonia will be clashing for the first time in six years when they take the field on Thursday. Ukraine have clinched two wins, both of which came during the 2016 Euro qualification. North Macedonia clinched a win way back in 2004, while they played out a goalless draw in their first-ever encounter in 2003.

Ukraine vs North Macedonia team news

Ukraine will be without the services of Oleksandr Zubkov who was withdrawn early against the Netherlands with a foot injury. Shevchenko is unlikely to make too many changes with perhaps Marlos or Viktor Tsygankov coming into the side. North Macedonia have no injury concerns and are likely to continue with the same XI in the hope of coming through this time around.

Ukraine vs North Macedonia team news: Predicted XIs

Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavayev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Malinovskyi, Sydorchuk, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsygankov

Bushchan; Karavayev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Malinovskyi, Sydorchuk, Zinchenko; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsygankov North Macedonia: Dimitrievski; S.Ristevski, Velkovski, Musliu; Nikolov, Bardhi, Ademi, Elmas, Alioski; Pandev, Trajkovski

Ukraine vs North Macedonia live stream: How to watch Ukraine vs North Macedonia on TV?

Sony Sports Network will provide the Euro 2020 live telecast in India for all games of the tournament. The Ukraine vs North Macedonia live broadcast in India will be available from 6:30 PM IST on Sony Ten 1 in English, with an alternate Hindi commentary offered on Sony Ten 3. The Ukraine vs North Macedonia live stream India will be on the Sony LIV app via subscription to the platform. Fans can also keep tabs on the live match updates, scores and in-game highlights on the social media handles of both teams and the Euro 2020.

(Image Courtesy: Euro 2020 Twitter)