Ukraine Vs Spain Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, UEFA Nations League Live

Ukraine take on Spain on Matchday 4 of the UEFA Nations League. The Ukraine vs Spain live stream will begin on Tuesday, October 13 (October 14 at 12:15 am IST). The UEFA Nations League fixture will take place at the Olympic National Sports Complex in Kyiv, Ukraine. Here is our Ukraine vs Spain prediction, Ukraine vs Spain team news and UEFA Nations League live stream information.
Ukraine will be looking to halt their recent bad run of form when they welcome Spain in the UEFA Nations League this week. Andriy Shevchenko’s side made a winning start to their UEFA Nations League campaign but have since lost their way. Having lost their last two games in the competition, they will be looking to bounce back against Spain. Ukraine currently find themselves in third place in the group, having taken three points from three games.
📸 Ellos saben muy bien lo que significa llegar a lo más alto en este estadio...— Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) October 12, 2020
🏆 @sergioramos & @JNavas & @5sergiob #SomosEspaña 🇪🇸#SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/ISyczGfNqo
Spain, on the other hand, are in a comfortable position in the UEFA Nations League, having taken seven points from three games. La Roja defeated Switzerland 1-0 last time out and managed to take maximum points from their last two fixtures in the competition. Spain will be confident coming into the clash against Ukraine, with the hosts having never beaten them in an international game.
Ukraine: Winger Andriy Yarmalenko will be expected to play a major role in the side’s attack and with the midfielder already scoring a goal in the competition, all eyes will be on him to repeat the feat against Spain.
Spain: Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is always a threat, with the centre-back having already scored two goals in the competition. His club teammate Mikel Oyarzabal is another player to watch out for if the youngster makes the starting 11.
Ukraine: Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko, Sobol; Yarmolenko, Malinovskyi, Sydorchuk, Kovalenko, Tsygankov; Yaremchuk
Spain: De Gea; Navas, Ramos, Torres, Gaya; Merino, Busquets, Ceballos; Fati, Gerard Moreno, Oyarzabal
Indian viewers will be able to watch the Ukraine vs Spain game on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 HD. The Ukraine vs Spain live stream will also be available on SonyLIV. For viewers who want to catch Ukraine vs Spain live scores, they can follow the respective teams on social media.
According to our Ukraine vs Spain prediction, Spain are the favourites to win the game.