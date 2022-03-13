Last Updated:

Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko Breaks Down In Tears After Scoring For West Ham; WATCH

Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko was reduced to tears after he scored the opening goal for West Ham as he went down to his knees and pointed towards the sky.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko scores for West Ham

Image: Twitter@WestHam, AP


As for the Premier League game, the Hammers went on to win 2-1 with Pablo Fornals scoring their second in the 82nd minute. However, there was some very late drama as Jacob Ramsey's stoppage-time goal set up a grandstand finish for the remainder of the six added minutes.

West Ham vs Aston Villa: Andriy Yarmolenko reduced to tears

Andriy Yarmolenko found the back of the net with a smart finish to open the scoring for West Ham after Said Benrahma found him in space. The Ukrainian made an excellent first touch before hitting his shot past Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez with the outside of his boot. Following his strike, the crowd went into raptures and gave the 32-year old a standing ovation as Yarmolenko went down on his knees and got tears in his eyes.

Fans delighted to see Yarmolenko score amidst Russia-Ukraine war

Premier League standings update

Following West Ham's 2-1 victory over Aston Villa, they have moved once again into fifth place with 48 points, just two points off the top four. However, Arsenal is level on points with the Hammers and have four games in hand, resulting in them being clear favourites for the final UEFA Champions League spot.

Five teams are still in the hunt for the fourth spot as they are separated by just five points. Tottenham are currently in eighth place with 45 points after 27 games, just five points off fourth-placed Manchester United with two games in hand.

Russia-Ukraine war enters 18th day

Even though the Russia-Ukraine war has entered its 18th day, Moscow shows no signs of relenting in its pursuit of invading Kyiv. Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' on Thursday two weeks ago, their troops have captured Kherson and the outskirts of besieged Mariupol.

First Published:
