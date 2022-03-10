Ukraine's FA Calls For Action Against Ex-national Captain Over His Silence On Russia's War

Former Ukrainian national team captain, Anatoliy Tymoshchuk could be punished by the football association of his country due to his silence on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Tymoshchuk is currently employed as an assistant coach with Russia's Zenit St Petersburg team, and he has made no public statements against Moscow's war against his country. The Ukrainian FA (UAF) has demanded that Tymoshchuk be sanctioned, including the removal of his titles and badges, due to his continued involvement with the Russian club.

Tymoshchuk played for Ukraine from 2000 to 2016, and he holds the record for most caps for a Ukrainian player with 144. He previously played for Bayern Munich in Germany from 2009 to 2013, before joining Zenit St Petersburg in the Russian Premier League. In their statement, the UAF emphasised Tymoshchuk's decision to remain silent on the issue at a time when his former club Bayern Munich is releasing statements in support of Ukraine.

"Since the beginning of Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, Tymoschuk AA, the former captain of the Ukrainian national team, not only did not make any public statements in this regard but also did not stop his cooperation with the club of the aggressor," the UAF said in its statement.

"At a time when his former club, Bayern Munich, are publishing statements and holding rallies in support of Ukraine, AA Tymoschuk continues to remain silent and work for the aggressor’s club," the UAF added.

"By making this conscious choice, AA Tymoschuk damages the image of Ukrainian football and violates Clause 1.4. Part 1 of Art. 4 of the Code of Ethics and Fair Play UAF," it concluded.

Tymoshchuk faces backlash

Meanwhile, Ruslan Malinovskyi, the current Ukrainian midfielder, has hit out at Tymoshchuk for not speaking out against the war. Malinovskyi said his former teammate is destroying his own legacy by not talking about the conflict. Taking to Twitter, Malinovskyi said Tymoshchuk is no longer a legend and that his previous achievements have been forgotten.

Malinovskyi was one of the first sportspeople from Ukraine to speak out against the Russian invasion. Malinovskyi wore a special t-shirt inside his official jersey during Atlanta's Europa League match against Olympiacos. Malinovskyi revealed the t-shirt after scoring a goal. The t-shirt had a message that read 'no war'.

Image: UEFA.com