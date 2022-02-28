Football clubs and fans around the world have been showing their support towards Ukrainian players ever since the Russia Ukraine war got underway. The football matches in Premier League by wearing ‘No War’ shirts on top of their training gear and displayed the flag of Ukraine. Another football player Roman Yaremchuk who plays for Portugal based club Benfica was moved to tears after entering the pitch as a substitute against Vitoria.

Roman Yaremchuk gets emotional after receiving a standing ovation

Roman Yaremchuk was given a standing ovation from Benfica supporters as he took the pitch for the league match. The striker began the match on the bench but was brought onto the field in the 62nd minute and given the captain's armband, with home fans applauding Yaremchuk while expressing their support for his home country amid Russia's invasion. Yaremchuk had joined Benfica in July and has scored eight goals in his first 31 appearances for the club.

Russia-Ukraine war: Yaremchuk shows emotional gesture during Champions League match

Recently Yaremchuk had had support towards Ukraine during the UEFA Champions League match against Ajax by removing his jersey to display his nation's emblem. Roman Yaremchuk's goal in the 72nd minute of the match equalled the scoreline during the match between Benfica and Ajax. The striker celebrated the goal by removing his shirt and unveiling the trident of Ukraine under his team's jersey. The Ukrainian footballer was booked for taking off his shirt.

The 26-year old later took to Instagram and wrote that he was proud of being Ukrainian and that he wanted to express his support to everyone in his native land, stating that they had to unite now. He ended his emotional post by showcasing his gratitude to the armed forces for defending the country in such unprecedented times.

Russia Ukraine news

After initially refusing to hold talks with Russia in Belarus, Ukraine has now agreed to go ahead with talks with the Kremlin. Russian and Ukrainian delegations will be meeting on Monday in Belarus, near the Chernobyl exclusion zone. The decision was announced following a phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Image: SL Benfica/ Instagram