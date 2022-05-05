Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk Books UCL Group Stage Berth Post Villarreal's Loss To Liverpool

Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk have earned a direct qualification to next year’s UEFA Champions League group stage, after Villareal’s loss to Liverpool in the semi-final of Champions League 2021-22 season on Tuesday. Following Liverpool’s win, Real Madrid defeated Manchester City, 3-1 in the second leg match of the UCL semi-final, which means the title will be picked by a team that already qualified for the next season through their domestic league finish. This further means that UEFA can now pass on the entry for next season to the highest-ranked national league that doesn’t have a group stage spot.

Ukraine is the No. 12 ranked country and their top club is Shakhtar, which has been touring Europe for friendly games, ever since the Ukrainian season was cut short due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. UEFA is expected to confirm the country’s allocation of European competition entries in the coming weeks. It is worth noting that, Shakhtar led the Ukraine Premier League standings, before the season was abandoned due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Shakhtar Donetsk will look to find stability with UEFA's financial security

The UCL group stage qualification comes as welcome news for the club, as they will look to use the financial security offered to find stability amid the unrest in Ukrainian soccer. However, as per AP, it still remains unclear how many domestic and foreign players it can sign and retain for the next season. Shakhtar earned a total of 43.1 million euros by playing in the Champions League 2019-20 group stage, as part of UEFA’s prize money and its share of television rights.

Dynamo Kyiv will enter the second qualifying stage for next season's UCL

Meanwhile, Dynamo Kyiv was the second-placed team in the Ukrainian Premier League 2021-22 season and will join the UCL in July for the second qualifying stage. Dynamo has also been playing charity games and needs to beat three opponents in the qualifying stage to advance into the group stage, which begins in September. Amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, UEFA barred Russian clubs from participation in next season's European competitions, which also helped Shakhtar to earn the direct qualification.

(Image: AP)