Ukraine's Zinchenko Slams Russian Players Over Silence On Invasion; 'They Just Ignore It'

Manchester City and Ukraine international left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko has hit out at Russian footballers over their silence despite their country's shockingly ruthless invasion. Russia has been on a mission to carry out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine ever since their President Vladimir Putin announced a 'special military operation' last Thursday.

With the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war seeming to have escalated due to Moscow's relentless pursuit of conquering Kyiv, Zinchenko hoped that the least the Russian footballers could do was condemn their country's attack.

Oleksandr Zinchenko hits out at Russian footballers

While speaking to BBC Sports, Oleksandr Zinchenko said, "I was surprised that no-one, not one of them, from all of them [has said anything]. Most of them play in the national team and they have a lot of followers on Instagram, Facebook, wherever. And they can at least do something to stop this war. Because the people can hear them. I already know that they are scared. But they're scared of what? They're not gonna do anything with them. At least they can say their positions, but they don't they just ignore it. I don't know why."

Russia's captain Artem Dzyuba is one of the few footballers who have given his point of view regarding his country's invasion of Ukraine. While he admitted that he was against the war, he voiced his concerns regarding the double standards seen in sports after his country's clubs and national teams have been barred from UEFA and FIFA competitions due to the actions of their government. In the same Instagram post, he also gave a damning reaction supposedly to one of the comments that a Ukrainian footballer made previously. His post read,

"To some colleagues who sit on their a** in mansions in England and say nasty things: It cannot offend us, we understand everything!" "Until recently, I did not want to speak on the topic of events in Ukraine. I didn't want to, not because I'm afraid, but because I'm not an expert in politics," Dzuyba added. "But like everyone else, I have my own opinion. Since I am being drawn to this topic from all sides, I will express it. "I am against any war. War is a frightful thing. But I am also against human aggression and hatred, which is gaining some sort of devastating scale every day. "I am not afraid that I am Russian. I'm proud to be Russian. And I don't understand why athletes have to suffer now. I am against double standards. "Why is it that one can do everything, and they hang all dogs on us. Why has everyone shouted about sports staying outside of politics but, at the first opportunity, when it comes to Russia, this principle is completely forgotten? "I repeat, war is scary. In stressful situations, people show their true essence, sometimes negative. How much anger, dirt and bile has now been poured on all Russian people, regardless of their position and profession.

Image: AP, Republic