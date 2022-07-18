Ukrainian Football Club Shakhtar Donetsk Seeks €50 Million In Damages From FIFA

Ukrainian football club Shakhtar Donetsk are reportedly seeking €50 million from FIFA in damages after a ruling by the governing body permitted players to unilaterally suspend their contracts over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which has entered day 145. The war began on February 24 this year when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a 'special military operation' against neighbouring Ukraine.

Shakhtar Donetsk seeks €50 million in damages from FIFA

According to The Athletic, Shakhtar Donetsk have filed papers in the Court of Arbitration for Sport to appeal against a ruling issued by FIFA. As per the ruling, players are unilaterally permitted to suspend their contracts with the club due to the ongoing war in the country. Following their appeal, Shakhtar Donetsk are seeking £42.6 million ($50.5m) in damages from FIFA.

FIFA had issued a ruling on July 21 which stated that foreign players and coaches had the right to suspend their contracts with Ukrainian clubs until July 30, 2023. While Ukrainian clubs like Shakhtar were aware that foreign players would not be willing to return to the clubs because of the situation in their nation, they at least expected to be able to negotiate the transfer fee of players.

However, the ruling from FIFA meant that clubs like Shakhtar were forced to complete the transfers as soon as possible. Meanwhile, for those players and coaches who could not find another club, just needed to wait until June 30 to unilaterally suspend their contracts.

Ukraine war results in massive sanctions on Russia

Russia's attack on Ukraine not only meant that they were stripped of the rights to host the UEFA Champions League final, but it also meant that their clubs and the national team could not participate in any tournament hosted by UEFA or FIFA. And the sanctions against them were not just limited to football, as other major sports have also taken action against them.

When it comes to tennis, Wimbledon banned any Russian or Belarusian player from participating in the competition. Meanwhile, F1 cancelled the Russian Grand Prix that was set to take place later this year at the Sochi Autodrom.