Ukrainian Football Icon Andriy Shevchenko Decries Russian Invasion; 'Peace Has No Borders'

Ahead of the first leg of the Milan Derby on Tuesday, legendary Ukrainian footballer and former politician Andriy Shevchenko shared a video, calling for peace. The 45-year old's plea for peace came after the Ukraine-Russia war entered day 7, with Moscow showing no signs of stopping their desire to invade Kyiv.

Ever since Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a 'special military operation' on Thursday against Ukraine, massive destruction has been witnessed along the streets of Kyiv and Kharkiv, with several innocent civilians also losing their lives. The victims also included two professional footballers, Vitalii Sapylo, 21, and Dmytro Martynenko, 25.

Shevchenko calls for peace as Ukraine-Russia war enters Day 7

In a video message shared on AC Milan's official Twitter handle, former club star Andriy Shevchenko said, "Dear Italian friends, I ask you from San Siro to give your support for peace in Ukraine. The Ukrainian people want peace because peace has no borders. Because what unites us must be stronger than what divides us. Let's stop war together. I embrace you all."

Despite the heated rivalry of the Milan Derby, both AC Milan and Inter Milan players got together and voiced support for the Ukrainian people before the match began. The players and officials could be seen posing before kick-off behind a banner asking for peace. Their gesture gained all the more importance because the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war has reportedly resulted in two professional footballers losing their lives.

Meanwhile, Shevchenko is not the only current or former Ukrainian footballer who has spoken against Russia's invasion. Manchester City star left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko shared an emotional video message via his official Instagram handle, wherein he said, "The whole civilized world is worried about the situation in my country. I can't stay away and try to convey my opinion. In the photo – my country, the country where I was born and raised. A country whose colours I defend in the international sports arena. A country that we try to glorify and develop. A country whose borders must remain inviolable. My country belongs to Ukrainians and no one will ever be able to appropriate it. We will not give up! Glory to Ukraine."